The Guam Department of Education is expecting a third cash infusion from the federal government but it's up to the local government to ensure that GDOE doesn't miss out on the money.

About $287 million of American Rescue Plan funding is headed straight for the schools and the federal assistance has already been factored into the department's local budget appropriation, and Superintendent Jon Fernandez said GDOE will reduce its upcoming budget request by $83 million.

In 2020, $41.5 million of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES ACT, funding under the Education Stabilization Fund, or ESF-SEA I, was received by GDOE. A second batch of ESF-SEA funding provided $110 million to GDOE earlier this year.

The cash infusions are critical to GDOE returning over 85% of its student population to the classroom next school year and, while the moneys have been budgeted, Fernandez said keeping the money may be complicated because of the maintenance of effort requirement.

"All three grants require a 'maintenance of effort.' Now, the issue is, there are two different formulas that are being used," Fernandez said. "We actually met with Sen. Joe San Agustin, the appropriations committee chair, last week in preparation for the local budget and we are going to be sharing with him our estimates of how all of this should lay out."

The maintenance of effort for the funds received in ESF-SEA I grant was calculated based on an average dollar amount that the local government has spent on elementary and secondary education for fiscal years 2017, 2018 and 2019.

"It took that amount and said this was the average amount for those years and you need to apply that amount to FY20 and FY21. So that's one maintenance of effort. I believe the amount was $207 million based on our General Fund and the Territorial Education Fund that we received for operations," Fernandez said.

The three-year average comes to $207.9 million of cash received in fiscal years 2017 through 2019, and the government of Guam is supposed to apply that amount to fiscal years 2020 and 2021. Fiscal 2020 ended Sept. 30, 2020.

"For FY 20 it looks like we were $5.1 million short of meeting that maintenance of effort, and then for FY 2021, that is to be determined since we are still in the middle of that year," said Fernandez.

The federal funds are not meant to replace the local education budget, he said.

"It is really meant to ensure that the local government provides a minimal level of support for education and then the federal funds would then come in on top of that to help reopen schools."

'A moving target'

Fernandez said GDOE has its work cut out.

"We have some work to do to determine what it is that we need to do with U.S. DOE to make sure that we don't lose the federal funds that have been received under the CARES Act, and so that process is ongoing and we are trying to determine how to address that with U.S. Ed.," Fernandez said.

GDOE may have to wait until the end of this fiscal year to have enough data to determine if it is able to meet the maintenance of effort requirement as the formula for the ESF II and the ARP takes the percentage of total state spending in any one year.

"The requirement is that the government in FY 2022, which is the budget we are going into in the summer and then FY 23, which will be next year, is that the government meet a certain percentage in order for us to maintain the MOE and continue to have access to both the $110 million we got in ESF II and the $287 million under the ARP," Fernandez said.

GDOE does not have a final percentage but anticipates it will be in the 30% range as calculations are finalized.

"It's been a moving target and, even though we understand how this works, because it's the first time that U.S. Ed. is requiring the maintenance of effort in this way, we are going to want to be working with them to ensure that we are compliant when all is said and done," Fernandez said.

Fernandez is hopeful GDOE will get a chance to address the shortfall. He added that a waiver of the fiscal 2020 maintenance of effort requirement may be an option.

As it stands, the maintenance of effort requirement for ESF II and the ARP means the appropriations set forth from the General Fund and operational costs need to be at least 30% of the amount of the overall appropriations.

GDOE intends to reduce its initial budget request of $343 million to below $300 million for fiscal 2022 when it appears for its budget hearing June 21.

"One is to share the final proposal for ARP including the ESF I and ESF II plans already shared and approved. The second thing is we are going to go in and most likely will have an amended budget request that will remove all of the items in our initial budget request that are now able to be funded with federal dollars."

The department has found ways to use the federal funds to deal with long-standing priorities such as capital improvement budget proposals, some of which were included in the pending budget request.

"Just how far we get will be based on our final ARP plan and additional review. ... I think at the end of the day it will show you that approximately $80 million, at least, of our budget request can probably be addressed through the use of federal resources. I think that is an important part. Forty million dollars actually comes out of the capital improvements," Fernandez said.

Fernandez said the department must obligate the three federal grants by Sept. 30, 2023.

"I think we have two years to ensure that the activities are done and an additional year to wrap up the projects. So that's our time frame," Fernandez said.

This means that five-year projects will have to wait at the back of the line in order to ensure the federal funds are expended by the deadline.