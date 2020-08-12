The confirmation that a Simon Sanchez High School employee tested positive for COVID-19 has caused the closure of the Yigo school for the remainder of the week.

Guam Department of Education schools are supposed to start on Monday, Aug. 17 and officials said the school will be open for the first day of the school year.

GDOE was notified on Wednesday and is working closely with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to conduct contact tracing, according to a Joint Information Center press release.

Close contacts of the confirmed case will be contacted directly by DPHSS. A close contact is an individual who has come in face-to-face contact with a confirmed COVID-19 individual for at least 10 minutes or more and within six feet, or who has had direct contact with infectious secretions of the confirmed COVID-19 individual (e.g. being coughed on), the press release states. Both the confirmed case and close contacts will not be permitted to return to campus until cleared by DPHSS, officials stated.

Daily precautions are taken at GDOE school sites to safeguard the health and safety of employees, students, and families. Not only are schools cleaned and sanitized daily, but other safety precautions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to include the following: required face coverings for all students and staff; temperature screening upon arrival; 6 feet physical distancing; regular cleaning of frequently touched surfaces and common areas; and encouraging students/employees to wash hands and sanitize often.

New Hours of Operation for the DPHSS Division of Environmental Health’s Processing Center Section

The Processing Center Section (PCS) for DPHSS’ Division of Environmental Health (DEH) will be open under new hours of operation. DEH’s PCS issues Health Certificates, Sanitary Permits, and Guam Controlled Substances Registrations. The section will begin processing at 8:00 a.m. instead of 9:00 a.m., and will be closed for lunch. Effective August 12, 2020, PCS will institute the following office hours:

● 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

● 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

● Monday through Friday, except on observed Government of Guam holidays