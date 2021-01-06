The first day of in-person instruction for the Guam Department of Education is now just about a week and a half away.

As part of preparations for the return of students by Jan. 19, GDOE teachers and staff are taking part in training this week.

Staff at Tiyan High School began a tour of the campus Tuesday with a demonstration of the school's thermal scanner system, which will be used to monitor students as they enter the facility. Staff then proceeded with the walkthrough, visiting the school quarantine room and common areas, and were instructed on how the rooms should be used and how traffic will be directed in those facilities.

The tours were meant to show staff how protocols would be applied and were conducted over two days, with Tuesday being the last, said Tiyan High principal Sophia Duenas. Teachers also underwent virtual orientation on plans and protocols, and will continue to receive training for face-to-face classes, she added.

But training has to be done cognizant that teachers are still in the middle of teaching, with distance learning having resumed on Jan. 4.

"So we really have to find some time in between all that to provide additional training," Duenas said.

Distance learning will continue even as in-person instruction is implemented, although most students have chosen to stay with distance learning.

Once face-to-face classes are in place, the first two days of the week will be reserved for online learning, while Wednesday and Thursday are for face-to-face classes. Friday will still serve as an intervention day, as well as the day to distribute hard copy lessons and school meals.

The school week setup is district-wide, but how scheduling will work for each day differs by school.

At Tiyan High, online learning on Monday is reserved for literacy classes – subjects that involve reading, language, social studies and the like – while online learning on Tuesday will be for technical classes – math, science, electives and similar courses.

Orientation for students and parents at Tiyan High will take place next week, according to Duenas.