GDOE stays open, Catholic schools go remote

While students of Guam's Catholic schools transition to distance learning today, the Guam Department of Education is exhausting all efforts to keep students in classrooms and avoid another COVID-19 pandemic disruption.

Catholic schools are expected to continue with distance, or online, learning through Feb. 7, according to the Archdiocese of Agaña.

Father Val Rodriguez, superintendent of Catholic Education, with the concurrence of Archbishop Michael Byrnes, took the measure to help "prevent the spread of COVID-19," the press release states.

Rodriguez met with principals of all 13 Catholic schools and the Archdiocese of Agana’s COVID-19 liaison Cathy Rivera Castro Wednesday morning.

"School administrators will communicate to their parents, students, faculty, staff and overall school community respectively regarding specific details, such as class schedules and pick-up of class materials," according to the press release.

Both the Catholic School System and GDOE are closely watching the number cases in the community.

GDOE reported 61 student cases and nine employee cases on Tuesday and another 53 student cases and 10 employee cases on Wednesday. This brings the number of active student cases to 130 and 23 active employee cases for the week.

Shutting schools isn’t something GDOE wants to do as students have missed 24 days of instruction - about a month’s worth of education - in the first half of the school year, officials reiterated.

At the peak of the delta wave, from August to September, GDOE’s 41 schools abruptly closed their doors by order of the governor, and students were transitioned to online learning. Students only returned to the classrooms for the full week on Nov. 29, 2021.

Out sick

GDOE is balancing employees who are out sick with COVID-19, or out for required quarantine after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive.

“Since last week we have been seeing the increase in requests for support from all of our schools,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.

“As we do that, we are going to be continuing to work with the schools to provide as much support as we can and with Public Health to make sure that the guidance we are implementing is the right guidance and hopefully it can help minimize the disruption at the school sites,” he said.

He was referring to the recent Public Health guidance which cuts isolation time down to five days for most, as opposed to the previous 10-day period.

“The guidance that has been put out is really going in the direction of less restrictive measures being implemented, especially for those who have been vaccinated or vaccinated and boosted,” Fernandez said.

GDOE is relying in part on its COVID-19 mitigation and response plan to address staffing shortages across the district.

“We’ve developed a process that we hope will help during the interim. ... As we identify shortages in the morning, we’ve identified employees at the central office who are being deployed to go out to these schools,” Fernandez said.

But this new surge, which has been attributed to the omicron variant, is causing a hitch in their plans.

“It's definitely not as straightforward as prior COVID-19 waves,” Fernandez said.

That means GDOE will need to continue to review and discuss guidance with health officials. So far, GDOE has said employees don't need a Public Health certificate to return to work. He said an internal clearance form from school nurses may be considered.

“But, right now the protocols that we implement continue to require us to have to have employees stay at home. Right now we are able to maintain operations. It’s a day-by-day operation,” Fernandez said.

Options for classes, schools

But should there be a staffing shortage at any of the public schools, Fernandez said they’re prepared for that scenario.

“The schools do have a risk assessment tool in place at which point if they are unable to get sufficient support for their staff shortage they are able to recommend closure,” Fernandez said.

The closure could be by class, classes or a full school closure. He said GDOE hasn’t reached that point.

If ever it does, Fernandez and his team will make the final call.

Weekly testing

GDOE is also trying to ensure that employee testing causes least disruption to the school day. GDOE last reported 174 employees testing weekly for COVID-19.

“We think that if we have the capacity internally and the supply of test kits then we can execute this more quickly for our employees and have them return to work much sooner,” Fernandez said.

He said they are working on getting the necessary authority and consent forms needed.

He said they are also discussing the need for additional staff to be trained and deployed at the school level to support any expanded testing initiative.

“We are in discussion about the community program aides that we are hiring at the school sites to train them to be able to support expanded testing that can be offered at the schools in place of the other government designated testing sites,” Fernadez said.

It’s an effort GDOE hopes to be able to implement soon.