The Guam Department of Education superintendent is not in a hurry to meet with the governor regarding a $1.7 million budget shortfall which could result in the loss of federal funding.

During a legislative hearing in December, GDOE officials told senators that they are short $1.7 million needed to meet the maintenance of effort, known as MOE, a federal requirement for fiscal 2020. The local government must provide a certain minimum level of public education funding under the MOE.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez has yet to meet with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero who committed to ensuring the MOE was met. He said he’s not in a hurry to do so.

“I am not in a hurry to meet with the governor, as it is not necessary at this point. She hired staff to address these issues. I already met and clarified our position with Ms. Stephanie Flores who leads the governor's clearinghouse,” Fernandez said.

In 2020, $41.5 million of CARES ACT funding under the Education Stabilization Fund 1 or ESF 1 was received by GDOE and a second wave of ESF-SEA funding provided $110 million earlier this year. Another $287 million was carved out of the American Rescue Plan for island schools - public, private and charter.

In order to keep the money, GDOE must meet the MOE requirement for each pot of funding. That level must remain at least 30% of the total budget based on the general fund and territorial education fund appropriations for education. Otherwise, the federal funds could be taken away.

According to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor’s communications director, the administration believes the requirement has been met.

“We did meet the MOE requirements for education in FY 20 - the education budget is comprised of more than just GDOE – we also fund the charter schools, GCC and UOG. So when you view the complete picture as it relates to whether or not we met the MOE requirement, we believe that we did,” Paco-San Agustin said.

Fernandez however, said GDOE must seek clarification from the U.S. Department of Education.

In 2017, GDOE had $260 million in funding from the local government; $207 million in 2018; and in 2019, it dropped to $200 million.

"Our average level of support would have to be roughly $207.9 million,” Frank Cooper-Nurse, chief auditor with GDOE, said previously during the legislative hearing.

The three-year average comes to $207 million, and this is where the $1.7 million shortfall lies.

“We are in agreement that the matter deserves clarification from U.S. DOE. We have submitted our information to U.S. DOE and are awaiting a response,” Fernandez said.

He noted the recent holidays may be a reason for the pending response from federal partners.

“There has also been a spike in omicron cases and a winter storm that may be impacting their response, but we will be sure to follow up with them,” Fernandez said.