GDOE still has more than 4,000 laptops to issue to students

Guam Department of Education students can still apply for laptops.

GDOE, in a statement Friday, stated out of 8,000 laptops that are being made available for distribution, schools have so far received 3,300 applications.

GDOE continues to distribute laptop computers to middle and high school students in need.

"Due to the low number of applications received over the past month, the GDOE encourages eligible students and families to take advantage of this opportunity to apply to receive a computer to support distance learning," according to the GDOE statement.

Laptop distribution aims to support both the online model of learning and hard copy model of learning. Not only will laptops facilitate participation in online classes, but these devices will also support the electronic dissemination and collection of hard copy materials, GDOE stated.

Students/families interested in applying to receive a laptop will need to complete and submit a laptop distribution application form available at each school site.

Some of the factors schools will look at when selecting students to receive laptops will include whether or not the student currently has access to a computer at home, access to the internet, and whether a student is currently engaged with their classes.

Students without internet access are eligible to receive computers if they are willing to access the internet outside of their household. Once selected, students will need to comply with school requirements and fill out all necessary forms.

The laptops were paid for with federal funds through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

For more information, students must contact their respective schools directly.

(Daily Post Staff)