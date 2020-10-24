GDOE still has more than 4K laptops for student use

Guam Department of Education students can still apply to borrow laptops for the school year.

Out of 8,000 laptops that are being made available for distribution, schools have so far received 3,300 applications, GDOE said Friday in a statement.

GDOE continues to distribute laptop computers to middle and high school students in need, the department said in the statement.

"Due to the low number of applications received over the past month, the GDOE encourages eligible students and families to take advantage of this opportunity to apply to receive a computer to support distance learning," GDOE said in the statement.

Laptop distribution aims to support both the online model of learning and hard copy model of learning. Not only will laptops facilitate participation in online classes, but these devices will also support the electronic dissemination and collection of hard copy materials, GDOE stated.

Students and families interested in applying to receive a laptop will need to complete and submit a laptop distribution application form, available at each school site.

These computers will need to be signed out and returned to the school at the end of the school year, said GDOE spokeswoman Isa Baza.

The computers should be used by students to support their distance learning activities, Baza added.

Some of the factors schools will look at when selecting students to receive laptops include whether the student currently has access to a computer at home, whether the student has access to the internet, and whether the student is currently engaged with classes.

The laptop qualification guideline is not necessarily income-based, Baza said.

Students without internet access are eligible to receive computers if they are willing to access the internet outside of their households. Once selected, students will need to comply with school requirements and fill out all necessary forms.

The laptops were paid for with federal funds through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

For more information, students must contact their respective schools directly.