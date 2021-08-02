The Guam Department of Education's warehouse is filling up, but there's a shortage of manpower to distribute the equipment.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez said it's been tough as people have had to be shifted to address pandemic-response issues or have been refocused on tasks necessary to the reopening of schools.

With $485 million in federal relief grants ready to be used, GDOE has been procuring new assets. The additional funds and assets have meant an increase in administrative work, but there's also an increased need for manpower – albeit on a temporary basis.

People are needed to help unload and clear out the warehouse in time for the next shipment, Fernandez said.

There has been some help, Fernandez said, but it's a constant discussion on where to pull employees from to fill the gaps.

Limited-term employees were shifted to assist with administrative work, he said.

With all the newly acquired assets, Fernandez believes additional hires will be needed to support activities. The new federal funds can't be used to hire.

"These funds are here for three years. They are not prioritized for personnel, they need to go out to the schools for these activities," Fernandez said.

Balancing act

Activities have been centered around procurement and legal and grant management, but that's just the front end of the work.

"A lot of these guys are putting in long hours, so we are trying to figure out how to make sure they don't burn out," Fernandez said. "But the tough part is bringing in new employees and having to train them."

It's been a balancing act as workers are pulled and shifted over to help, he said.

After the procurement stage, as assets arrive GDOE will have to deal with the additional needs at the department's warehouse.

"We got new needs at the warehouse: We need people to help offload containers, help distribute, help tag the assets. So now we see some of these activities shifting, we are just trying to map that out," Fernandez said.

Filling existing vacancies

Fernandez said there hasn't been much interest in certain positions at the department.

While filling teaching positions remains on track, short-term positions have been a bit more challenging to fill.

Fernandez said they also are trying to fill vacant positions, instead of adding to the staffing pattern.

GDOE has moved to open positions such as buyers, but found it difficult to fill.

"When we do open up positions, we don't get a big pool of applicants," Fernandez said.

The lack of interest has puzzled GDOE given the recent financial difficulties in the community because of the pandemic. He said vacant positions that are filled are typically internal transfers.

But internal hiring creates another issue – the employee's prior position becomes vacant.

"It's a challenge," Fernandez said. "We've been doing OK so far, it's just a matter of sustaining and anticipating what might happen going forward."