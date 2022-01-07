GDOE student cases quadruple in two days; classes continue

The Guam Department of Education on Thursday confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases involving students – more than four times the total the day before.

The cases were identified at:

• C.L. Taitano Elementary School, two.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• J.Q. San Miguel Elementary School, one.

• F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School, one.

• George Washington High School, three.

• John F. Kennedy High School, one.

• Tiyan High School, one.

On Wednesday, GDOE reported two new cases among GDOE students.

Teachers and students who may have been in contact with people who tested positive have been reached, according to GDOE.

Cleaning and disinfecting of areas of the campuses are taking place to ensure schools are ready for today's classes, GDOE added.

GDOE also confirmed two new COVID-19 cases involving employees. One works at J.Q. San Miguel Elementary School and the second one works at George Washington High School.