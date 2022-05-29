GDOE student clubs, organizations to be revived next school year

Guam Department of Education officials said student organizations and other extra-curricular activities will be more active next school year as the island returns to a more “normal” state.

This school year, GDOE let administrators at middle and high schools determined whether their student clubs and class councils could meet and be active.

“I think a lot of it had to do with teachers focusing first on the classroom and the academics, and them not venturing out yet to rekindle some of their clubs and organizations,” said Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez.

“We are really looking to starting up next school year again with sports. Of course, the seniors, in terms of preparation for the graduation, they had to start up there on clubs and their councils and so forth. And of course all the years before them, those different class councils have already started getting together. It wasn't at full force this year but we're really looking at next year to seeing them revive again.”

School sports and school organizations all came to a grinding halt in the second half of school year 2019-2020, when COVID-19 first landed in Guam and the governor shut down most of the island in March 2020. The island has been slowly reopening.

Clubs are important to personal and social development in students. Clubs create small communities within schools, bringing together students with shared interests such as in arts, music or sports, educators said.