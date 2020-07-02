GDOE students must choose learning options by July 10

The COVID-19 social distancing requirements and other safety precautions will make learning for more than 30,000 Guam Department of Education students a lot different this coming school year.

GDOE has tentatively aimed to start the new school year on Aug. 11.

The education department and the Guam Education Board are granting parents and students the ability to chose from three instructional models next school year:

• home learning with full online instruction;

• home learning with hard paper copies of lessons for families without computer and 100% online access; and

• traditional face-to-face classrooms under an alternating schedule.

This third option places students into three equally sized groups, so that a third of the students would attend classes on any given school day and allow for social distancing. Efforts will be made to align schedules for siblings in multiple schools. When students are not on campus, they will have assignments or projects to submit upon return. Students would not have classes on Fridays under this model as it is designated as a student intervention and parent support day.

"Our entire distance learning plan focused on safety first and that's why we have the different groups," said Joe Sanchez, the GDOE deputy superintendent overseeing curriculum and instruction. "In an ideal world, some of these strategies would not be separate strategies. For example, the online learning ... would be supplemental to face-to-face instruction. ... The idea of these three models being separate is only happening now because of the need to social distance."

Deadline to choose July 10

Parents and guardians are asked to submit the GDOE Model of Learning Registration Form by July 10 to select the type of instruction their child will participate in this year, according to a GDOE press release.

"Children of parents who do not complete the form will be automatically enrolled in the traditional face-to-face model. Parents/guardians are asked to contact their child’s school for information on how to complete and submit the model of learning registration form," the release stated.

In outlining the options, GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the department is aware there is a spectrum of opinions among parents, from those unwilling to send their children back to school without a COVID-19 vaccine, to those who need to send their children to school in order to go to work.

"We're looking for parents to select one of those options. ... That will help us get organized for the school year," Fernandez said.

He acknowledged that the department is receiving questions about being able to change a student's learning model, as well as other concerns. Fernandez said the department is hoping to engage the community in the coming week.

"We'll answer those in due time, as we work through the details and get more information from our community," he added.

Grant funding

GDOE was granted about $41 million from the CARES Act, which will be shared with private schools and charter schools, to use toward distance learning, health and safety, and emotional support initiatives in light of COVID-19. About $2 million will go to school supplies.

From the same grant source, an additional $12.5 million was allocated to the governor, who had designated the lieutenant governor with engaging GDOE, the University of Guam, Guam Community College and others on how to utilize the money.

Initiatives include student vouchers for internet access. At higher learning institutions, students will be provided rebates or refunds for all or a portion of the technology, internet and computer student fees charged for the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters.

"Funds may also be used to develop and enhance programming, such as PBS University, a project collaboration with GDOE which supplements distance education efforts led by teachers," according to a release from Adelup. "The Guam Public Library System will also receive funds to increase bandwidth to allow increased access to online materials prepared by the GDOE and private schools."

Fernandez said a request for information has been issued and the input that will come from internet providers may help officials understand how to close coverage gaps among the villages. The request will be due on July 7.

Uniforms optional but dress codes will apply

In authorizing the instructional models, the education board also suspended policies regarding instructional subjects and time on tasks for elementary schools, attendance, textbook adoption and service learning requirements.

The board also suspended uniform requirements, an initiative close to board Chairwoman Maria Gutierrez, who said it is meant to help families experiencing financial hardships during this pandemic. Uniforms are optional, but schools will still have a dress code to follow.

"It's really hard nowadays. You see the Grab-N-Go meals? Families are lining there. Families are lining at the commodities," Gutierrez said.

She also confirmed that vendors have tried to contact her regarding the policy shift.

"No vendor can pressure me with what I feel is the best interest of the students and for the families," Gutierrez said.