Theresa Cruz was among the first in line at Tamuning Elementary School Monday morning. She sat patiently in her vehicle, waiting to be handed copies destined for her second-grade granddaughter. School staff had set up a distribution point in front of the school's Building A, and brought out learning materials to be handed out to students and guardians.

Monday would mark the first day of a very unorthodox school year for the Guam Department of Education, regardless of whether face-to-face instruction had been allowed.

With the island facing a spike in COVID-19 cases, the traditional learning model had been delayed by two weeks, requiring stakeholders to choose between two home-learning options – hard copy or online instruction. This coincides with a return to the Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 and an executive order that closes all schools but allows distance learning.

Even before the delay, about two-thirds of students had already registered for home learning. Guam DOE also implemented an alternating schedule for traditional instruction, which would have further limited the number of students on campus on a given day – a far cry from the crowded hallways that symbolize a "normal" day at school.

Cruz said her granddaughter was one of the students who initially chose traditional instruction before the delay required a change in plans.

"I think she learns better with the teacher in front of her and with a little bit of the kids around her. It's harder to comprehend on the internet when you have other distractions," Cruz said.

The delay in face-to-face learning, and COVID-19 precautions in general, have required some parents to take on an additional role as teacher, something that isn't expected to be easy.

"I will sit down with her with the hard copy and try to push her to the learning. But for me, as not a teacher and just a grandma, it's hard," Cruz said.

The decision to delay traditional instruction was the right one, she added, because of the positive cases reported.

A week before school started, and before Guam went back to PCOR1, Guam DOE saw 7,850 students sign up for online learning off-campus, while 6,035 chose to learn at home with paper materials and 8,413 chose on-campus learning.

Late last week, when COVID-19 numbers spiked, Guam DOE canceled all face-to-face learning.

For now, Cruz said she is fine setting up a small study cubicle and helping her granddaughter with her school work.

Parent: 'It's going to be hard'

J.P. Magat faces similar concerns with his son, who is entering kindergarten at Maria A. Ulloa Elementary School. He also has a daughter who is taking up online learning.

Magat said he and his wife initially wanted to enroll their son in face-to-face instruction but after considering the spike in cases, ultimately decided to "take the sacrifice" and do the teaching.

"It's going to be hard because when it's parents being the one to teach, it's like, 'Oh, Mommy and Daddy are teaching. I can slack off a little,'" Magat said jokingly. "That's kind of why I wanted him to go to school, to get used to the program of how school is."

Even if the two-week delay were to pass without incident, Magat said they would continue home learning for their son and monitor the situation for the first few months, before sending him to school.

Magat was given a folder with some lesson plans to take home for the first week. Teachers at Maria A. Ulloa collaborated so there is only one hard copy packet per grade level, according to kindergarten teacher Jonilin San Nicolas.

The distribution point at the Dededo school was set up beneath an awning along its driveway. Small colored signs posted on columns marked the distribution station for each grade level. The place drowned in noise not unlike a marketplace as staff spoke with and serviced parents, making quick work of a line of cars that stretched beyond the gateway.

Not all schools were distributing hard-copy learning materials on Monday, according to Guam DOE spokeswoman Isa Baza. The distribution schedule varies per school.

"The first week, we will be helping students get started in their new models of learning and are moving students to home learning (from traditional face-to-face). Schools will be scheduling distribution when ready," Baza said.