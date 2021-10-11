GDOE: Students risk missing required 180 learning days

The Guam Department of Education has already reached the point where it is unable to meet the requirement of 180 instructional days in a school year.

"This does mean that we do have to come to the table to address the mandate for instructional hours as well as service learning," GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez told Guam lawmakers during a legislative round table hearing last week.

Students have received fewer instructional hours during the pandemic by returning in cohorts temporarily. Students attending face-to-face classes receive five days of instruction over a two-week period.

"So I want to recognize that ... the plan is to do that. This is a temporary strategy. We do not want to extend this if it's not necessary. Our eventual goal is to return to five days of instruction, but it's going to take a community health improvement for that to take place," Fernandez said, "given the fact that the pandemic has extended past our initial efforts to address this back in March of 2020."

In March 2020, GDOE was successful in seeking a waiver from the Guam Legislature to the 180-instructional-day requirement mandated by law.

As a result, GDOE students were advanced to the next grade level and high school seniors graduated without having to meet the required service learning hours.

"So now, we're in another school year where we need to take a look at that. So we would like to work with you to address both areas and any other area that you feel has been impacted by COVID-19," Fernandez told senators.

The Education Committee will seek legislative action to either waive the requirement or extend the school year.

"If we did the cohorts, just simple math, we are looking at half the instructional days if we were to go throughout the entire school year," said Joseph Sanchez, GDOE deputy superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction.

Although online learners are on track with instructional hours, when students returned to the classroom Sept. 7, it was done in cohorts to reduce the number of students on campus on any given instructional day and mitigate the risk of COVID-19. Students in the two cohorts attend in-person classes on alternating days.

"Even though classes are taking place every day, the students themselves are not receiving the full 180 days, which is why we would like senators to intervene," Sanchez said.

GDOE officials also hope to have the service learning requirement waived.

"Because of the wide variety of service learning activities that are potentially out there, we think it would be advisable to request a service learning waiver again," Sanchez said.

A gradual return to five days of weekly instruction for all students is the goal, but getting there is dependent on the level of COVID-19 risk of transmission and positivity rate in the community.