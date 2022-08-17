Students and employees of Simon A. Sanchez High School and F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School were reported safe, after being locked down Monday afternoon for more than an hour, according to the Guam Department of Education.

Threats from an unknown and reportedly distraught man prompted the lockdown for both of the Yigo schools. FBLG Middle School was put on lockdown due to its close proximity to the Sanchez Sharks high school campus.

“At around 12:41 p.m., a male individual approached the main gate of Simon A. Sanchez High School,” said Michelle Franquez, interim GDOE public information officer. “The individual was upset and he threatened the staff at the main gate. In an abundance of caution, the school administrators initiated a modified lockdown. Instruction (was) still ongoing.”

A modified lockdown means classroom instruction continues while the campus is secured. A regular lockdown is where everyone remains still in the classrooms.

The Guam Police Department was contacted and officers conducted a search upon arrival.

After a little more than an hour the all-clear was given by GPD, Franquez told The Guam Daily Post.

“GPD conducted a cursory search in the area for the male individual who threatened staff at the SSHS gate,” she said. “The modified lockdown at SSHS was lifted at 1:44 p.m.”

Students and employees were safe and there were no injuries reported, Franquez added.

“Thanks to GPD for coming onto the campus and ensuring students were safe during dismissal,” she said. “I also want to commend employees for securing students during the modified lockdown.”

She noted that GPD were unable to locate the man who threatened school personnel. As a result, local police officers provided security on the campus upon dismissal.

The Post asked GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella what could happen next, but no response was provided as of press time.