GDOE students to be assessed in math, science and English

Hundreds of public school students can anticipate being tested in science, math, English and language arts when classes resume after Easter break.

The Districtwide Assessment will test face-to-face students in the third through ninth grades in English, language arts and math.

Face-to-face students at all grade levels will be tested for their science proficiency.

Officials said administering the Districtwide Assessment amid the pandemic, when not all students are attending class on campus, will have its limitations.

Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the Guam Education Board received guidance from the U.S. Department of Education to proceed with the federal assessment, recognizing there may be limitations or flexibilities needed to implement it.

Joe Sanchez, the deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction, clarified that testing will be completed online, but only students enrolled in the face-to-face model of learning will take the tests.

"The test is online but it cannot be done taking it at home. They need to physically come into the school," he said.

GDOE is collaborating with private school administrators, as private school students also will be assessed, Sanchez said.

Federal requirement

Many stakeholders have asked GDOE to waive the local assessment for this school year, Fernandez said, but the ACT-ASPIRE assessment is a federal requirement to secure funding.

The tests will measure student learning during the pandemic to help target resources and support to the students with the greatest needs, said USDOE acting Assistant Secretary for Elementary and Secondary Education Ian Rosenblum.

"We are going to be limited in our way of assessing students. We are going to do our best to meet the spirit of the director but, as Joe mentioned, it's only going to be the face-to-face students and USDOE. It's going to have to work. We are going to have to live with that and hopefully that will meet the requirements for this year," Fernandez said.