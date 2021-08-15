GDOE: Students to be dismissed early on Monday, no classes Tuesday

Guam Department of Education will be releasing students early on Monday and there will be no classes on Tuesday as officials make preparations for Tropical Depression 16W.

The system's intensity and trajectory have been the focus of meteorologists for the past week. It has been upgraded to a tropical storm and downgraded to a depression at least twice.

Here are the follow release times for the schools:

• 11:30 a.m.: Tiyan High School, J.P. Torres/Central Success Academy, Southern High School, and John F. Kennedy High School

• 12:15 p.m.: George Washington High School, Okkodo High School, and Simon Sanchez High School

• 1 p.m.: All elementary schools

• 2 p.m.: All middle schools

This is all a preparation for if the storm does end up moving closer to Guam or has stronger winds, said Michelle Franquez, GDOE spokesperson.

“It’s already chaotic enough with the way traffic has been with school opening and we want to avoid any more stress for the families,” she said. “It also gives the schools that could be used as shelters time to set up, and other schools time to secure… and our families that know they need to be in a shelter time to gather their they’ll need.”

Franquez said the list of schools to be used as shelters will be announced once a condition or readiness, or COR, 2 is anticipated.