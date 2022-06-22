This next, and possibly last, round of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, for nutritional assistance will be smaller because it will be based on students' COVID-19-related absences.

Last school year the program was opened up to all students in the National School Lunch Program for 180 school days, and also through the summer.

Frank Cruz, acting state director of the Child Nutrition Program under the Guam Department of Education, said he's recorded 19 days of school closures related to COVID-19 for all enrolled students.

Although GDOE and the Guam Education Board asserted that 24 days of school were missed as a result of the pandemic last November, Cruz said some of those days were school closures due to power or water outages or other incidents.

“The (U.S. Department of Agriculture) wanted us to look at specifically COVID-19-related school closures,” Cruz said. “After that the benefits will only be applied to students who missed school for a COVID-19-related incident."

He said students' attendance records will be checked "to confirm that this child was out for COVID-19-related incident versus they were out because they didn’t want to go to school."

Each child’s benefit will be calculated at $8.28 for breakfast, lunch and snack. Although P-EBT is based on each child, there is a base rate that all GDOE students enrolled last school year will receive.

“Students will get about $157, which is basically $8.28 multiplied by 19 days,” Cruz said. "Of course, it’s going to increase based on those absentee records that show they were out.”

Final steps

Meanwhile, the GDOE team has completed the P-EBT draft plan, which is getting a final internal review.

“I expect to have that to (the Department of Public Health and Social Services) within this week, then after they are done with their input I will be sending it off to USDA for their approval,” Cruz said.

With the draft plan expected to be turned into Public Health this week, it won’t be long before P-EBT cards are loaded again, although Cruz said he can't provide an exact date when that will happen.

He said, when Guam submitted the plan last year, federal officials approved it in two to three weeks because USDA is "very aware of what’s going on and very interested in the plans."

"We’ve been in contact with them for guidance and to ensure that what we put in the plan is true and correct so it's not like they are sitting around just waiting, they are actually looking forward to this,” Cruz said.

When the funds were awarded, it took two to three weeks to roll out distribution. But since members of the public have P-EBT cards on hand, the money just needs to be loaded.

Cruz said all students participating in the National School Lunch Program will qualify.

However, students at local charter schools are not eligible.

“The charter schools don’t qualify because they are not participating within the National School Lunch Program. They do provide free and reduced-price eligibility for their meals it they are not under the National School Lunch Program,” Cruz said.

Last round?

This is possibly the last round of P-EBT assistance that students will see.

“We actually did participate within a listening session with the national office with the USDA and they are talking to all the other states on what’s going on and what the future is going to look like moving forward,” Cruz said.

He noted that a lot of states have had issues with the P-EBT, from rolling the program out to accounting for the program.

“Truly, we don’t know. They are looking at feasibility right now and also the funding issue,” Cruz said.

He said more information should be available toward the end of summer.