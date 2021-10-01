GDOE students to start receiving school supplies

Public school students could soon arrive home with school supplies from the Guam Department of Education.

When the school year began in August, parents were told to send their kids to school with a backpack, and GDOE would take care of the rest.

In the first two weeks of the school year, some students were provided school supplies that parents normally would have purchased as part of back-to-school preparations.

But not all students received their supplies before schools were forced to close and switch to distance learning.

Now that schools have resumed in-person instruction, face-to-face learners can expect to start getting their school supplies.

"I am going to say that's something that's ongoing," said Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez.

He said there was a delay earlier in the year in students getting their supplies.

"In fact, it was a little over a month ago when we got our first reports from some schools, teachers saying they didn't get their supplies – and in a good percentage of those schools that said they didn't get supplies, we found out that schools didn't order them," Sanchez said.

$150 per student, $1,000 each for teachers

Public school officials had previously allotted $100 per GDOE student, but Ike Santos, the administrator of the Federal Programs Division, subsequently said the allotment has been increased to more than $150 per student.

The increase meant GDOE would spend roughly $4.2 million of federal funds to support the instructional supply needs of 28,000 public school students.

The set-aside for teachers' supplies was $1,000 each. The federal funds are being used to help alleviate the financial challenges in the community during the pandemic.

'We've been monitoring the orders'

Some schools are just placing orders for students' school supplies.

"We've since met with the principals and discussed the matter and made sure they are placing their orders. Because if they are just placing their orders initially and just getting the purchase orders, we have to give time to the vendors to get it to us," Sanchez said.

Getting students and teachers what they were promised is important for the department. At the central office, GDOE reviewed all of the accounts that had orders placed and contacted school principals who didn't place an order.

"Since then what has happened, we've been monitoring the orders placed by schools on a weekly basis, all orders have been caught up, purchase orders placed and a good percentage cut," Sanchez said.

The orders include paper, pens, pencils, notebooks, folders, markers, crayons and other supplies.

"Now, because these are generally large orders – we are not talking about just a few hundred, we are talking about thousands of items – there may be some delay with some of the vendors, especially if we are giving them large purchase orders all at once," Sanchez said. "But generally they've been pretty fast with deliveries."

Teachers who have not received supplies are encouraged to notify their administrators so the issue can be resolved.