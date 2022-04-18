GDOE students to take ACT Aspire test for the last time

It’s that time again, when students are being assessed on what they have learned throughout the school year.

“It started already, there is a break with spring break but they will continue their assessments when they return,” said Guam Department of Education Deputy Superintendent Joseph Sanchez.

This is the last year public school students will take the ACT Aspire summative assessment. The tests are being administered to both in-person and online students.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Sanchez said schools are scheduling with online students to come into the schools to take the assessment as it can only be done on school campuses.

“Each school schedules it on their own, they just work it out with the parents on when to come in, but it should be happening already; some schools have started,” Sanchez said.

Next year, GDOE will make the switch to Smarter Balance to gauge the proficiency of students.

The Smarter Balance assessment tool was approved as the GDOE's statewide assessment tool last October.

And it appears that GDOE will be saving money in the switch.

“The good thing is the system itself, TestNave, the computer system utilized to test the students on, it's actually the same as Smarter Balance. Smarter Balance uses the same equipment and platform,” Sanchez said.

That means GDOE won’t have to spend money for hardware.

“All we need to do is really switch over to their usage and keep the system we use. A lot of it is the technological logistics. It's coordinating with vendors and whatnot. We are really happy because we don’t have to worry about switching over computers, so it really helps out,” Sanchez said.

The tests are critical to address how far students have fallen behind and will be taken into account as the department implements its 5-year State Strategic plan in the upcoming school year.

A decision on adoption of the The State Strategic Plan by the Guam Education Board will be made Tuesday.