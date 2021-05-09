The Guam Department of Education has submitted its first draft of the American Rescue Plan budget to the federal programs office.

About $287 million of ARP funding is headed straight for our island's schools, and the federal government would like to know how GDOE will spend the money.

The funding is to be used to safely return students to the classroom during the pandemic.

GDOE is working with school administrators on needs specific to each school in drafting the budget.

"We've been providing guidance to the schools and divisions about what they can submit. Today is the deadline for schools to submit their request, their initial request. But of course, we are going to be going back to them and refining what the requests are," said Joe Sanchez, deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

He said a substantial amount of the funding would be going toward instructional materials and technology for students and teachers.

Sanchez said planning for the ARP budget occurs on two levels, the district level for all schools and the school level for teachers.

At the district level, GDOE officials continue to visit school sites to determine each school's capacity to accommodate students under Public Health's guideline of 3 feet of physical distance between students in the classroom.

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said common requests from schools include canopies, seating, student desks, additional support staff for supervision and safety throughout the school day.

While requests like this are across the board, GDOE is also going from school to school to find out what specific initiatives they would like in their schools and classrooms.

"For example, schools have emphasized sustainability, when it comes to gardens and other activities, some have gotten training in robotics. I've got to make a greater emphasis in those particular areas, said Sanchez.

While these are examples of support to all schools, Sanchez said schools will have the opportunity to provide more specified information on their requests for their school sites.

The next draft of the ARP proposed budget plan is due next week Monday, according to Sanchez.