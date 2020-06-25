The Guam Department of Education this week will be issuing a formal request for review and approval of its safety standards handbook from the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

This is one component to reopening schools next school year. Another is to obtain board approval of the department's reopening plans. The board is meeting on this matter on June 30. Beyond that, GDOE is hoping for explicit authority from the governor to reopen schools.

GDOE has been in contact with the lieutenant governor and the governor's medical advisory team as part of updating plans for the reopening. The department will be meeting with the lieutenant governor and private schools Thursday to share its plans and gather an understanding of the process from the lieutenant governor's standpoint. Reopening plans are considered an initial phase and the guidelines to be set in place can change as needed moving further into the school year.

"Right now we anticipate that once we get the board's approval, we will then be able to focus on Public Health's approval. And hopefully after that's done, shortly thereafter, we'll get a better understanding of the governor's comfort level of reopening based on the proposed schedule," Fernandez said.

Next school year for GDOE is targeted to begin Aug. 11. By that time, the department is hoping Guam will be in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3, which would ease more restrictions on island operations. Guam is anticipated to hit PCOR 3 by July 1 as the island reopens to tourists. Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's press secretary, said she is tracking an announcement on that matter early next week.

Fernandez said GDOE will be monitoring the situation but once PCOR 3 is declared, the department hopes to quickly move toward specifically authorizing the opening of schools.

"I think there's enough time for us to get through this process, and unless the health situation changes on island we anticipate Aug. 11 is still a good target date, ... and our plan will be in place at any rate," Fernandez said.

Parents focus on students' safety

GDOE has released two surveys: a student survey and a recent parent survey. While the parent survey was launched just Tuesday, the department has already seen more than 2,000 responses. The results reflect what GDOE had anticipated – that there is a significant emphasis on safety, Fernandez said.

"We're seeing responses between 90% to 99% on issues relating to safety, to the frequent cleaning of classrooms, social distancing, face masks and so forth. And that shows me that all the safety requirements that have been put in place over the past several months from the governor and Public Health has really been ingrained in the minds of our parents, and they fully expect us to make sure those safety parameters have been met at every school," Fernandez said. "That's definitely been the way we've been operating and planning."

$41.5M in federal grants

GDOE was recently approved $41.5 million in federal grants, to be shared with private and charter schools, to help move forward with education amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to ensuring safety, the grant money will go toward ensuring people's emotional and mental well-being.

The department is hoping to conduct training over the summer to build the capacity for staff to recognize signs of mental health issues and build a supportive school culture in which employees can express concerns and discuss the impact of COVID-19.

"Look forward to more information coming out about that," Fernandez said.