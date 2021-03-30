Summer school is set to begin June 7, but with the stress of a pandemic school year, the Guam Department of Education doesn't know at this time how many students and teachers will participate.

The June start date is based on GDOE's approved school calendar, but as the date draws near the department was told to consider several factors that could impact the program.

Part of the plan is to offer summer school at all schools. However, teacher availability, school capacities and student enrollment are at the top of the list of factors that must be addressed.

GDOE recognized that public school students have fallen behind academically, and the robust summer school program is the department's attempt to make up for lost instructional hours.

According to Deputy Superintendent Joe Sanchez, two sessions will be offered over the summer with morning and afternoon classes in anticipation of a high summer school enrollment.

With this in mind, Price Elementary School Principal Tim Fedenko hoped to get an idea of how many teachers have agreed to teach summer school and how they would be paid.

But GDOE didn't have a definitive answer as Superintendent Jon Fernandez said information on school capacity won't be available until sometime this week.

"You raise a good point, so these are the kinds of issues that we want our principals to make sure are clear," said Fernandez. "For Price Elementary, that definitely is going to be a challenge with the size of your cafeteria and similarly ... there are schools that we are going to have to take a look at."

Sanchez said Fedenko hit the nail on the head, and pointed out that summer school is voluntary.

"The number of teachers that we can hire will definitely be based on how many students are going to be registered and coming for summer school, and subsequent to that whether or not we have the teacher pull," he said.

As far as teacher pay is concerned, Sanchez couldn't provide an amount but said the stipend is federally funded and GDOE would make sure it was fair.

"We have several amounts that have been used for after-school and summer school previously. ... We are trying to increase it so it's a fair number to encourage more teachers to apply," said Sanchez.

Teachers 'have to be involved'

While GDOE is eager to return students to the classroom, Guam Education Board Chairwoman Maria Gutierrez reminded GDOE that there is a board contract with the Guam Federation of Teachers, and she said the past two years the relationship with GFT has flourished. Gutierrez wants to keep GFT in the loop.

"I'd like to hear what the teachers have to say regarding this, before any decision. Let them be involved," said Gutierrez. "We want to make sure that we respect that contract, that agreement for the teachers, because they have to be involved in this."

Fernandez said GDOE understands the board's concern, but the department must wait until the information regarding capacity and registration numbers are in to get a clearer picture of things.