GDOE summer school teacher stipend increases approved

It's official. GDOE teachers who work in the summer school program will be paid either $500 or $700 more for giving up their break to accelerate student learning.

On Thursday, Guam Department of Education Deputy Superintendent Joseph Sanchez announced that the Federal Programs Office, which oversees compensation of summer school teachers, gave its approval for the stipend raise.

“The stipend will be increased for high school teachers at $5,000, and for elementary and middle school teachers it will be $3,500,” said Sanchez, who oversees curriculum and instruction.

Sanchez said the push for the stipend increase was made in light of the challenges the pandemic has presented to teachers, some of whom may not have wanted to give up their summer plans.

GDOE officials are hopeful that the stipend increase will attract teachers to work in the program.

He noted that the difference in pay between the grade levels takes into account that high school teachers spend additional time with students during the day and even an extra week in the summer program to allow high school students to earn two credits toward graduation.

The summer school program is one aspect of GDOE’s effort to recover learning loss brought on by pandemic-related school closures.

The program is open to all GDOE students, but for some it could be mandatory.

The first focus is on students who are at Level 1 and below.

Level 1 students are those who need help to complete grade-level skills. This includes high school students with grades of 69% and below.

In the elementary grades, based on the first semester grade analysis, roughly 1,800 students may be recommended to attend summer school.

Roughly 585 middle school students, and 817 high school students may be recommended for summer school attendance.

GDOE officials have estimated that students are academically behind by at least a year.

Last summer, GDOE noted that 6,000 students were enrolled in the summer school program, the highest enrollment the department has ever seen in the program.