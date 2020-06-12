GDOE summer school to run online starting June 15

Learn more The Guam Department of Education’s Summer School programs kicks off on June 15. For elementary and middle school students, the hard copy packets contain information and resources aligned with the weekly lessons and activities provided to students on the GDOE Home Summer Learning Resource website available at www.gdoe.net. For more information, contact your child’s school, or contact Joshua Blas at jcblas@gdoe.net or 300-1254, or Felix Chaco at fachaco@gdoe.net or 300-1361.

Summer school classes for public school students begin June 15 and will remain primarily online – though students whose families have no internet connection will be able to pick up instructional packets.

High school students will have their work graded – unlike elementary and middle school students – particularly as some students need the classes to earn credits toward graduation.

Guam Department of Education schools remain unable to offer face-to-face or in-class instruction as the island continues to struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2019-2020 school year was ended prematurely when the novel coronavirus struck the island. In an effort to keep the virus from spreading, the governor shut down schools and other agencies. Officials have said schools will likely remain closed until Pandemic Condition of Readiness 4. The island currently is in PCOR 2.

Elementary and middle school lessons and activities are open to all interested students and will be delivered through the expanded Home Learning Website from June 15 through July 31, according to GDOE officials.

Enrichment material is not graded and is available to provide supplemental summer learning. No registration is necessary.

The content will be organized weekly and include subject areas such as science and social studies, in addition to the current subjects of reading, writing, math and character education/life skills.

For students and families who do not have reliable internet access or equipment, elementary and middle schools will be distributing hard-copy packets for students on a weekly basis.

High school students

The high school summer school program will utilize two graded modes of instruction, including online instruction and paper-based instruction for students lacking 0.5 credits or more, GDOE officials stated.

High schools will also be distributing hard-copy packets to families who do not have reliable internet access or equipment.

The following are distribution dates and times for each session:

Session A: June 15 – July 3

Pick-up schedule: 7-9 a.m. - June 15-17, 22-24, 29-30, and July 1

Session B: July 6 – July 23

Pick-up schedule: 7-9 a.m. - July 6-8, 13-15, 20-23

The summer program will be hosted by specific schools but will be available to all students regardless of what school they attend. The schools are:

• George Washington High School

• John F. Kennedy High School

• Okkodo High School

• Simon Sanchez High School

• Southern High School

• Tiyan High School

GDOE officials ask parents and students to follow safety instructions and to wear masks when picking up packets at GDOE campuses.

PBS University

PBS University educational programming for elementary, middle and high school students will continue throughout the summer on KGTF Channel 12 every afternoon throughout the week. The PBS University playlist for all lessons can be found at https://bit.ly/PBSUniversity