GDOE summer school to run online starting June 15

Summer school classes for public school students begin June 15 and will remain primarily online – though students whose families have no internet connection will be able to pick up instructional packets.
High school students will have their work graded – unlike elementary and middle school students – particularly as some students need the classes to earn credits toward graduation.
Guam Department of Education schools remain unable to offer face-to-face or in-class instruction as the island continues to struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2019-2020 school year was ended prematurely when the novel coronavirus struck the island. In an effort to keep the virus from spreading, the governor shut down schools and other agencies. Officials have said schools will likely remain closed until Pandemic Condition of Readiness 4. The island currently is in PCOR 2.
Elementary and middle school lessons and activities are open to all interested students and will be delivered through the expanded Home Learning Website from June 15 through July 31, according to GDOE officials.
Enrichment material is not graded and is available to provide supplemental summer learning. No registration is necessary.
The content will be organized weekly and include subject areas such as science and social studies, in addition to the current subjects of reading, writing, math and character education/life skills.
For students and families who do not have reliable internet access or equipment, elementary and middle schools will be distributing hard-copy packets for students on a weekly basis.
High school students
The high school summer school program will utilize two graded modes of instruction, including online instruction and paper-based instruction for students lacking 0.5 credits or more, GDOE officials stated.
High schools will also be distributing hard-copy packets to families who do not have reliable internet access or equipment.
The following are distribution dates and times for each session:
Session A: June 15 – July 3
Pick-up schedule: 7-9 a.m. - June 15-17, 22-24, 29-30, and July 1
Session B: July 6 – July 23
Pick-up schedule: 7-9 a.m. - July 6-8, 13-15, 20-23
The summer program will be hosted by specific schools but will be available to all students regardless of what school they attend. The schools are:
• George Washington High School
• John F. Kennedy High School
• Okkodo High School
• Simon Sanchez High School
• Southern High School
• Tiyan High School
GDOE officials ask parents and students to follow safety instructions and to wear masks when picking up packets at GDOE campuses.
PBS University
PBS University educational programming for elementary, middle and high school students will continue throughout the summer on KGTF Channel 12 every afternoon throughout the week. The PBS University playlist for all lessons can be found at https://bit.ly/PBSUniversity