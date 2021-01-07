GDOE superintendent: Partial in-person classes just a start

The upcoming implementation of in-person instruction in Guam public schools is a starting point rather than the goal, said Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez, who added that the department hopes to use this time to asses safety measures and put itself in a position to expand face-to-face learning when possible.

"We're not satisfied with where we are, but it's a start," Fernandez said.

GDOE will begin in-person instruction by Jan. 19, assuming the public health situation doesn't deteriorate. It will be the first time the department will handle all three models of learning - online, hard copy materials and in-person instruction - as rising COVID-19 cases around the last half of 2020 prevented the implementation of face-to-face classes at the beginning of the school year.

But only about 25% of students have signed on to return to traditional classrooms. More recently, there may be more parents willing to register students for in-person instruction, but a limited pool benefits the department initially.

"We do have requests from parents that say can we do face-to-face now; we've changed our mind. And we're saying, for now, we want to keep the numbers stable so we can get started and then down the road, we'll hopefully be able to expand," Fernandez said. "But this all goes hand in hand with the public health improvements, the vaccination drive, the eventual reopening of the economy ... And as long as the public health situation is improving, I think we'll have an opportunity to also open further for face-to-face instruction."

For now, however, the weekly setup for public schools will consist of online instruction for two days, face-to-face classes for the next two days, and interventions and hard copy distribution on Friday. Three schools will need three days of in-person instruction due to the number of students registered.

Face-to-face students at each school are separated into cohorts, or groups, and will attend classes on separate days. That limits how many students are on campus at a time for social distancing compliance, but that also means students will have one day per week of face-to-face instruction.

"What you're really asking is for students to come for face-to-face instruction and then you're requiring a lot of independent work at home to be able to address the material they need to learn. That's not easy but that's just where we are in terms to trying to offer three different models of learning," Fernandez said.

A similar challenge was present from the beginning.

Under the first schedule for face-to-face classes, which wasn't implemented because of the rate of COVID-19 cases, GDOE schools would have three cohorts attending classes separately over four days, with Friday still serving as the intervention day.

This meant that if GDOE had been able to implement face-to-face from the beginning of the school year, any cohort would only see teachers once on most weeks, and twice every three or four weeks.

But face-to-face learning may prove more integral, as some students are challenged with distance learning, particularly the hard copy model.

"We have been very open in the beginning that (the hard copy) is our most challenging model, mainly because there's very little interaction with the teacher," GDOE Deputy Superintendent Joe Sanchez stated during an education board work session Tuesday.

There are about 9,500 students under the hard copy learning model, or just over a third of GDOE's student population.

At Tiyan High School, about 60% of hard copy students failed classes, according to principal Sophie Duenas. In comparison, about 30% of online students failed.

"Any educator would tell you, face-to-face is the best type of instruction to receive," Duenas said.

But as she added, if in-person instruction is expanded to cover all days, that would affect teachers' ability to adequately instruct online students.

Fernandez did not have hard copy failure rates for GDOE schools on hand when he spoke to The Guam Daily Post Wednesday, but said the department does expect to see the pandemic's impact on education once second quarter grades are finalized. The greater impact would likely be on hard copy students, Fernandez theorized.

"My hypothesis is that if you are leaving your parents and students to basically teach themselves as much as possible and then seek assistance when they're able to, I don't really believe you're going to get as many parents and students seeking out that extra (help)," Fernandez said.

GDOE is attempting to wean out the hard copy model with laptop distribution initiatives and internet service assistance, which is still forthcoming.