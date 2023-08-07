GDOE supports Mount Carmel's effort to be a charter school

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School is making moves to become a charter school and has successfully petitioned the Guam Department of Education to convert.

Mount Carmel Catholic School in Hågat has been a private school since 2007, with an annual enrollment of between 350 and 550 students ranging from preschool to eighth grade. Now, the private school is hoping to become Mount Carmel Charter School.

GDOE Superintendent Kenneth Swanson offered his support in a letter to Michael Phillips, the chair of the Mount Carmel Alumni and Endowment Foundation.

“After consultation with Mr. Joseph L.M. Sanchez, deputy superintendent of Curriculum and Instructional Improvement, the Guam Department of Education supports your institution’s efforts in providing a project-based instruction, focusing on the core subject areas with an emphasis on music, CHamoru language, physical education and applied science,” Swanson said in the letter.

The support of GDOE is one of the requirements mandated by 17 GCA 12106 to convert a private school into a charter school.

“A written request to the superintendent … to determine whether an available or suitable facility exists within the department before the applicant submits its application to the council” is required, Swanson wrote, quoting the law.

According to the letter, Mount Carmel School would utilize its current location should it be allowed to convert. Swanson endorsed the private school’s effort.

“GDOE support your effort for additional schools for Guam’s children between pre-kindergarten 3 through eighth grades,” Swanson wrote.

The next step is for Mount Carmel to submit its application to the Guam Academy Charter School Council.

The override of vetoed Bill 62-37 means private schools can petition the Guam Academy Charter Schools Council to convert to charter schools for the 2023-2024 school year. The deadline is Sept. 1. Council members must host a public hearing within 30 days of the petition being submitted, then either approve or deny the application within another 30 days.