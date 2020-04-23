GDOE talks new school year, summer school

Although the COVID-19 pandemic ended the school year early for the Guam Department of Education, as the months roll by and the dawn of the new school year edges closer, the department will have to consider two scenarios – either open schools as normal, or not.

The Guam Education Board briefly discussed that matter on Tuesday night, and although specifics are forthcoming, board member John Burch suggested planning for social distancing requirements, setting up a monitoring system and other initiatives in the few months prior to the beginning of the new school year.

"Unless we're going to go the next school year with distance learning again, then if that's the case we have to set up a way where we can get true distance learning and not just enhancement or enrichment programs," Burch said.

The one other item Superintendent Jon Fernandez said he wanted to place on the radar was personal protective equipment in light of nationwide shortages.

"If we're going to return to normal ... I would hope and I would want us to require that we have certain levels of PPE available to our employees," Fernandez said. "We certainly don't want to open up if we aren't able to ensure our employees the necessary (equipment)."

Government officials are contemplating slowly opening up the island to normal operations, but this is contingent on maintaining expanded testing as part of efforts to mitigate peaking over the island's hospital capacity.

For now, the governor's executive order limits government functions and keeps nonessential businesses closed until May 5.

Fernandez said decisions around reopening the school system should be part of broader discussions to revive the island.

"There are going to be responsibilities that we need to attend to and that the board needs to attend to under its authority and that we just maintain an open line of communication with the governor's team so that when it's time for them to look at incremental recovery, we can ensure GDOE is factored in appropriately," Fernandez said.

Redesigning the summer program

In terms of summer classes, the superintendent said Guam DOE does want to accommodate students.

Deputy Superintendent Joe Sanchez said the department is working to redesign the summer program at all grade levels. Guam DOE is looking at three groups of students:

those with full internet access – about 20% to 30% of students;

those with somewhat good access; and

those with little or no access – a larger group.

Sanchez said Guam DOE is looking to push for a combination of online learning and hard copy material for students with intermittent online access, and students with difficulty accessing the internet might be a separate group that predominately uses hard copy materials and exchanges with teachers.

He said the department would like to use summer school funding to pay and hire teachers in three sets in lieu of the normal summer program – a group to maintain online learning, a group to support the hybrid model and the third group using hard copies.

"There's obviously a lot of logistics that have to be hashed out, but that's the basic framework is we want to make sure we target all three groups of students at all levels," Sanchez said.