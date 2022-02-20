The Guam Department of Education is using all of its personnel to keep students in school five days a week through the current, omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge.

GDOE continues to struggle with a shortage of teachers and other employees, a situation exacerbated when teachers and school-based employees call in sick because of COVID-19.

To cover personnel shortfalls, GDOE has called on substitute and teacher assistants as well as community program aides. Additionally, through a program called, "Operation Guardian," they are able to deploy central office staff to cover absent, campus-based staff.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“There are times that we are able to deploy as much as 41,” said Erika Cruz, deputy superintendent of operations. “We try to deploy as many people as possible, perhaps there might be too many employees that are out at a particular school that we are not able to cover all classes. But what we try to do is cover as many classes as possible with the central office employees that we are able to deploy,” Cruz said.

The strategy from GDOE has managed to keep kids in school five days a week through the omicron surge.

Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez said it’s taken a lot of effort by school administrators, teachers, staff and central office division staff to cover staff shortages.

“We've been working hard as a team to keep schools open and allow our kids to come to school every day, but it has still been a tough situation to get through and so we're very hopeful that the numbers will start to decline,” Fernandez said.

To ensure that employees, particularly those from central office, don’t fall behind with their core duties, they coordinate with division heads.

“What happens is typically the division head plans with their employees and if there are pending reports - items that these employees have to address - then they're not sent to a school,” Cruz said.