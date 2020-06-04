GDOE targeting June 15 for summer school

The Guam Department of Education is targeting June 15 as the potential beginning of summer school, according to Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

"We have a couple of issues that we're trying to resolve right now," he added.

The first issue is ensuring the department has enough cleaning and safety supplies, as part of additional precautions in light of COVID-19. Fernandez said last week that kindergarten through eighth grade students will continue with distance learning for summer school.

However, for high school, where summer school is more critical for accumulating credits toward graduation, classes are anticipated to include limited face-to-face meetings with teachers while most of the work will be still done at home.

"Even though summer school is going to be much more limited this year in terms of face to face interaction, we still want to be able to ensure any student that comes to campus, or employee, that we have the supplies in place," Fernandez said.

The second issue is ensuring GDOE can open campuses. The COVID-19 public health emergency has been extended to June 29 under executive order 2020-16. Under that order, public schools will continue to be closed throughout the duration of the emergency.

Fernandez said GDOE is holding conversations with the governor's office now to ensure there is authority to open schools for learning during the summer.

"(The order) maintains that school facilities are closed for educational purposes. So they are open but they're open for administrative purposes and for purposes of preparing the facilities for next school year ... but we certainly want clarity and authority to conduct an educational program. Even though it's going to be a reduced program involving a lot of distance learning, we still want that authority to be clear. We'll try to get that lined up before the 15th," Fernandez said.

Officials also met with public school parents on Wednesday to discuss the new school year.

Fernandez and Associated Superintendent Joe Sanchez asked participants to invite other parents to join the discussion. GDOE has been using the meetings to tweak the possible plans for the new school year in an effort to accommodate as many students as possible.

There will be at least one more PTO meeting where parents can provide feedback. The date and time of that meeting will be announced.