GDOE targets October for job fair, Fernandez hopeful for good turnout

The Guam Department of Education has a number of vacancies it hopes to fill as students resume in-person instruction.

GDOE planned to host a virtual job fair this month, but with schools opening and closing over the last several weeks, the job fair was delayed.

"We discussed this Wednesday at our budget committee meeting," said Superintendent Jon Fernandez. "It's definitely important that we reach out to try and get interested applicants connected to job opportunities in the department."

GDOE normally hosts the annual job fair in July, but the pandemic has delayed plans for an in-person job fair.

"We have not held that job fair just due to the congregating of people. We were hoping, though, once we got the authorization to open schools, we would conduct that job fair in September. However, with the closures we shifted gears to see if we could coordinate a virtual job fair," Fernandez said.

With school now resuming, Fernandez has instructed the Human Resources Department and the Deputy Superintendent of Operations Erika Cruz, to coordinate the effort whether it be in-person or virtual.

"If we are doing it virtually, we would need to be able to not only have the interested applicant fill out an application form, but we would also have to set up interviews," Fernandez said.

"That has logistics of its own," Fernandez said. "Because usually our principals would be tasked with conducting those interviews if it's school level positions, or the division heads," Fernandez said.

Because schools are in session, the job fair could be held on a weekend.

"If in-person job fair is preferred because that's normally where we are most successful, that's something that's under discussion based on the updated Public Health guidance," Fernandez said.

GDOE is targeting early October for the job fair, hoping job demand will work in the department's favor.

"While we have had trouble getting a lot of applicants over the past several months we are hoping that there will be more applicants interested in employment knowing that some of the public assistance has ceased, we anticipate there may be more people in the market for employment and hope they can be a good fit for the department," Fernandez said.

Fernandez referred to the end of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits earlier this month.

GDOE has 63 teachers vacancies, and over 100 one-to-one aide positions to fill as well as other key positions in the central office.

"For instance, we've seen a lot of retirements on the maintenance side so we are trying to fill some of those maintenance positions, including a facilities and maintenance manager due to a recent resignation," Fernandez said.

GDOE has had little to no interested applicants apply for these positions. It's a problem GDOE faces with temporary hires as well.

"Also on procurement, we have tried to hire for procurement because of the fact we have a lot of activity due to federal funds. However, for some of those positions we have very few applicants that meet the qualifications," Fernandez said.

GDOE plans to work with the Guam Department of Labor to see what other efforts can be made to attract applicants to the job fair.