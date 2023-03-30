GDOE teacher assistants build better literacy skills at training

Teacher assistants from eight Guam Department of Education elementary schools got a refresher on the importance of literacy development in the classroom during a two-day training event at GDOE headquarters in Tiyan.

In an effort to build better skills and give students extra guidance with their learning, TAs participated in the training to see how they can better serve their students.

“(This training) taps on your professionalism,” said Joe Sanchez, GDOE deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction, during the training. “Even if you don’t think of yourself as a teacher or educator, you are an educator and you are a professional because you’re working directly with kids. You actually talk to kids on a daily basis. You actually work with them. You actually sit down with them and provide them direct services. And when that happens, you have to make certain decisions.”

Sanchez said literacy much of the time does not get the attention it deserves, and that this training was being conducted to refocus that.

“We talk a lot about mathematics (and) STEM. Get them engaged,” he said. “And yes, reading and writing is important, but we also forget that speaking and listening is the foundation of reading and writing.”

Lifting students' voices

He directed a question to the TAs: “Can anyone guess why we don’t pay attention a lot to the speaking and listening?”

“It’s because we don’t test it,” said Sanchez. “We don’t test speaking and listening. So what happened by accident – and 'by accident,' I mean it wasn’t meant to be that way – but people stopped paying attention to the speaking and listening. Just sit and read. Just sit and write.”

Sanchez stressed that as educators, the norm has moved away from allowing children to use their voices.

“(We tell the kids to) just sit down and be quiet. Just read something. Just write something. Because when students are speaking, what do we do? We try to suppress their speech,” he said.

As Sanchez spoke on the realities of what the classroom has become, the TAs around him nodded in agreement.

Sanchez stressed that in order to change this, it starts with the educators and how they are utilizing all the tools at their disposal to reach their students.

“You have to provide them those opportunities to talk,” said Sanchez. “In the classroom, outside of the classroom, during workshops (and) during activities. Because they have to develop that skill. Especially, English learners.”

He stressed that literacy is especially important in English as a Second Language classes, where students need to be immersed in the practice and development of English, which is not their native tongue.

“I cringe when I go into an ESL class and they’re sitting there all nice and quiet,” said Sanchez. “It’s good that they’re doing something to be quiet and it’s quiet independent work, but if that’s the normal environment in that class, there’s a problem. Because those kids, especially, need to be talking. They need to be talking a lot and they need to be expressing a lot, because again, speech, hearing and listening is the foundation of reading and writing.”

'Show the same respect'

During the training, teacher assistants heard from both Samuel Betances and Laura Torres Souder on different techniques and formulas for authentic literacy development.

In Souder's presentation, she focused on how respect goes both ways in the classroom and how addressing children in their native language and by their real names could make them feel at ease.

“Imagine if, when a child comes into your presence who is a Chuukese child, and you greet them in their language. How do you think you're going to make them feel?” Souder asked.

According to Souder, 39% of Guam's public school population is from the Federated States of Micronesia.

“We need to show the same respect to our students,” she said.