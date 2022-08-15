GDOE teachers: Air conditioners need fixing; looking forward to new school year

Public school students kicked off the new school year Wednesday, and were welcomed by Guam Department of Education teachers, faculty and staff at all 41 campuses.

For some teachers it started with broken-down air conditioners.

The Guam Daily Post had the opportunity to speak with some public school educators who shared their concerns regarding facilities and maintenance issues.

“We haven’t had any luck in getting the ACs fixed at our school, so, hopefully, your story will get us the help we need,” said Alexandra Mandapat, an English as a Second Language, or ESL, teacher at Tamuning Elementary School. “This will be my fourth year of teaching and the biggest challenge at this moment at Tamuning ES is that the air conditioners in 18 out of 34 classrooms, the cafeteria and the library are all not working. Setting up classrooms and having team meetings to get everything in order has been difficult for our faculty and staff. Many of our teachers have had to bring their own fans or purchase them on their own dime. The district is aware of our situation and we have also mentioned it to our parents during our back-to-school orientation. No exact date has been given as to when the air conditioners will be repaired. … We hope this problem will be addressed as soon as possible. It’s been on and off ever since last school year. Especially in the cafeteria.”

Another northern school teacher shared similar concerns for her peers.

“Not necessarily my classroom, but I feel for many of my co-workers who have to start the year off in hot classrooms,” said Alice Jo Sablan Cruz, who’s a teacher at Simon A. Sanchez High School. “The AC units are still broken and being that our main building has no windows, it is quite difficult to have a conducive learning environment. But, as always, we adapt and overcome and hope that leaders in positions to help really put education first and fix these ongoing problems.”

GDOE officials said the department is working to address the matter.

“We’re on it. We understand what those challenges are, (we are) working really hard with our staff, the facilities and maintenance, to actually get those resources out there,” said Joe Sanchez, GDOE deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction. “We understand that classrooms are hot and we’re really pushing our folks to focus on the classrooms first. That’s where the air conditioning people are focusing on first and making sure those classrooms are addressed. We know the air conditioner teams have their schedules set up so they’re going out to the schools trying to work on those air conditioners as quickly as they can.”

Additionally, using American Rescue Plan funds, under small purchases, GDOE purchased 145 air conditioning units, which it is working to install, according to interim GDOE public information officer Michelle Franquez.

“I do know that our facilities and maintenance teams have been working effortlessly,” said Franquez. “Currently, we have the other 65 being installed as well. We are doing our best to address the needs for the air-con units in our classrooms.”

So far 80 units have been installed, she said.

The number of classrooms needing repairs or new air conditioning units was unclear as of press time.

Meanwhile, Elvie Carlos, a teacher at Astumbo Middle School, who has been in the field for eight years, wants a new bell or intercom system installed.

She told the Post that since last year, intercoms have been inoperative.

“Maybe some classrooms have, but not all ... the hallways have,” said Carlos. “The system needs to be updated and it's outdated.”

GDOE's Sanchez recommended speaking with individual school administrations.

“Intercoms and other areas go to the principals because what we’ve done in the last few months is try to identify specific areas that might need to be addressed and to be used through investing funds,” Sanchez said.

While some classes were challenged, Al Edrich Labang, a first-year teacher at Astumbo Middle School, didn’t have an issue with his teaching environment.

“There is nothing wrong with my classroom,” said Labang. “I think everything inside was working well.”

Although he had no facility concerns, he shared his worries about other areas that need fixing.

"Moving in all my classroom materials is hard," Labang said. "Especially as a first-time teacher, I have to buy most of my resources because I am just starting. There is nothing wrong with my classroom. I think everything inside was working well. I think something that needs to be addressed this school year is to address the missed learning opportunity from the previous school year. A lot of learning time was lost."

Despite the challenges brought to light, GDOE teachers are looking ahead to what the new school year has to offer. As the last 2-1/2 school years demonstrated, educators can overcome hurdles.

Labang said, “I look forward to the achievement of my students. I am confident that I am ready for this school year because GDOE is really supportive of first-time teachers because they conducted a seminar for us to be on the same page with everyone. Additionally, with the professional development that they have this year, it makes me feel overprepared but, as teachers, that is what we should be doing.”

Carlos said she is looking forward to meeting new students. "A new school year means new faces, personalities and opportunities. Since this is the school year where we get back to full force face to face," Carlos said.

Cruz, who is celebrating a milestone of 20 years teaching, said, “I look forward to some normalcy. I look forward to excited learners and new beginnings. I’m ready! As ready as can be.”

Mandapat said, "With COVID restrictions easing up, I am looking forward to some sense of normalcy as all students will attend in person. I am eager to welcome students back to school and excited for the growth we will see in them throughout the year. I look forward to seeing the students’ smiling faces as they see their friends and meet their new teachers. Aside from that, I am excited for the new year and prepared to begin! I love my work, my colleagues and my students.”