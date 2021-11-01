GDOE teachers can't use leave-sharing to cover leave for mandate noncompliance

Three Guam Department of Education teachers have declined to comply with the COVID-19 vaccination mandate and have refused to be tested weekly.

It's a drastically lower number from the previously reported 30 to 40 staff that indicated they wouldn't comply out of the 350 employees identified as either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated the week prior.

As of last Tuesday, GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said, 92% of GDOE employees are fully vaccinated, while 7% have agreed to weekly testing. GDOE has 3,417 employees.

Although three is better than 30, GDOE officials noted that the noncompliance does present challenges for the department and for the teachers.

"Those three employees were sent home in line with the (Department of Administration) guidance," Fernandez said.

He told The Guam Daily Post that none of the three teachers have been approved for exemptions to the mandate.

"I do not have approved medical or religious exemptions from the three employees. Employees are informed that DOA needs to approve requests for medical exemptions; to date, we have six approved exemptions from testing. (The Department of Public Health and Social Services) reviews and approves religious exemption requests, and we have one pending exemption request awaiting approval for a separate employee," Fernandez said.

Based on the DOA organizational Circular 2021-025A, without approval, the three teachers will be charged annual leave until they report to be tested. If annual leave is exhausted then the employee is placed on leave without pay.

GDOE teachers are nine-month employees, which means they don't have the same leave benefits as 12-month employees:

• Twelve-month/nonteacher employees: Annual leave (vacation leave) is accumulated throughout their employment with GDOE.

• Nine-month/teacher employees: No annual leave, three days of personal leave only. It is front-loaded at the start of every school year and if there is a remaining balance they can elect for it to be transferred to sick leave, and if not it is automatically paid out.

Sick leave is for all full-time employees, including teachers and nonteachers. All employees accumulate four hours of sick leave every pay period.

Fernandez said, "Sick leave can be used indefinitely as long as they can provide a doctor's certification that they are unable to work and have the amount of hours needed."

Once sick leave runs out, so do their options, as leave-sharing – which is done throughout GovGuam agencies – isn't applicable.

"Leave-sharing for other purposes such as military leave is common and typical. So there are employees who are leave-sharing for these other purposes," Fernandez said. "I would encourage employees to review the consequences of noncompliance as set forth in the DOA circular, which was provided to all employees. The circular clarifies the leave status of employees," Fernandez said.

The DOA guidance indicates that noncompliance based on four inexcusable reasons will be handled through progressive disciplinary action:

• First infraction will result in counseling or informal corrective action.

• Second infraction will result in a letter of warning.

• Third infraction will result in a letter of reprimand.

• Fourth infraction will result in adverse action and, if approved, a notice of proposed adverse action issued to the employee within 90 days.

Noncompliance, however, does not just affect the teacher, as GDOE now has to shift its resources to cover the classes that would have been taught by the three teachers.

"School administrators are responsible for ensuring coverage of classes. In the cases of the three classes, school aides on staff are helping to cover. Teachers, of course, are required to provide lesson plans for their classes, which school aides can use to ensure that students are able to work on their assignments. This is typical for short-term coverage of classes," Fernandez said.

GDOE officials have expressed concern that the mandate could result in a loss of teachers at a time when teacher shortages are prevalent. On Oct. 12, GDOE reported 78 teacher vacancies with 40 teachers on extended leave.