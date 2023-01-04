GDOE teachers train on subject standards

Teachers districtwide gathered Tuesday at multiple schools to participate in professional development training held by the Guam Department of Education. GDOE's goal was to achieve a better understanding of education standards and assessments though collaboration on practices for all subject areas.

“We’re really focusing on the first item on our 10-point accelerated learning plan, it really has to do with working with the teachers on understanding the standards. Clarifying the standards for the school year. Clarifying the prerequisites for those standards. This is something that is really ongoing," Deputy Superintendent Joe Sanchez told The Guam Daily Post. "This is all subject areas. So, we’re not just talking about English, language arts, math - we’re talking all areas.”

Sanchez said GDOE officials hope teachers will be able to walk away from the training with a clearer, more realistic plan that will help them better educate the island’s youth.

“If a school system doesn’t have a process in place where the teachers collaborate, then what ends up happening is total misalignment from class to class - where every teacher just teaches what they like to do or they end up having more resources in one area (and) they (are) just kind of focusing on that area," Sanchez said. "There ends up being a misalignment or no coherency. This really helps with that clarification of the expectations for every subject area.”

During Sanchez’s opening remarks to the teachers, he explained that when talking to parents or students, there are three points to remember.

“The first one is the clarification of the content. We call it the priority standard. Skills and topics. These are the topics or the standards a student must learn for each of their content areas,” Sanchez said.

The second point, said Sanchez, is the use of formative assessment.

“Different from summative assessment, where you give a test or quiz and that is your final grade. Where you got a 70%, that’s your final grade. Formative means we’re not just trying to give a student a grade. We are trying to make sure the student actually learned the standard. So you might give a series of tests or quizzes or projects or whatever assignments, where you’re gauging the student’s performance. But then, based on their performance, you’re trying to introduce material. You’re really trying to follow up with the student so they actually learn the standard and not just give them a final grade at the end of the quarter or semester. You want to be able to give them a chance to learn the material and that is really one of the best practices out there that is supported by research,” Sanchez said.

The third part is collaboration among teachers, he said.

“Really giving them a chance to share their best practices when it comes to instructional strategies, when it comes to the different types of lessons or assessments that they used. Where they are able to bounce ideas off of each other, look at the student data and kind of determine what kind of other interventions might be needed if they’re struggling," said Sanchez. "We want teachers to get together and share both their struggles and successes. … We want to reinforce a collaborative culture of support so the teachers don’t feel overwhelmed.”

Sanchez said he hopes the training also will help to improve learning lost during the pandemic. He said teachers can’t just focus on trying to teach students last year’s skills, even though students still need to learn that, instead the teachers are being taught to focus on embedding the current year’s standards with last years skills.

“They need to be taught hand in hand. As you can imagine, that’s not easy to do. We need to work with the teachers so that they understand that," said Sanchez. "Otherwise, the students are never going to catch up.”

Sanchez said GDOE hopes to get teachers to work together to brainstorm new ways and share tried and true ways to help students.

“So, really, the intent is to utilize these districtwide opportunities to really embed and straighten the practices at the school level," said Sanchez. "That’s when the impact really happens."