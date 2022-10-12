GDOE to 'address' lockdowns districtwide

Following another lockdown of one of the island's public school campuses, the Guam Department of Education is looking to address violence and other safety situations that result in students and staff sheltering in place.

“GDOE leadership is aware of this, Michelle Franquez, interim public information officer for the department, said when reached for comment on several recent lockdowns of GDOE campuses.

According to Franquez, GDOE is "working on addressing the issues at the school level.” The Guam Daily Post asked for specifics of the efforts, but had not received a response as of press time.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The latest lockdown occurred Monday at V.S.A. Benavente Middle School in Dededo, which was shut down temporarily after several fights occurred that morning.

"A few" fights broke out at BMS around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to Franquez, who said school administrators initiated a campus lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

The Guam Police Department was contacted by GDOE during the lockdown, she said. Officers responded and provided support.

Students and employees were safe; no injuries were reported Monday, she told the Post. The lockdown was lifted nearly 30 minutes later, a little before 9 a.m.

Recent lockdowns

Other campuses recently have imposed similar security measures as well.

Just last week, Tiyan High School in Barrigada was ordered to shelter in place around 8 a.m. because of an irate student. The order was lifted by 8:30 a.m. GPD took the student, who had minor injuries from hitting a door, into custody.

A student described as "belligerent" caused George Washington High School to undergo a modified lockdown Sept. 19. About a month before the incident at GWHS, both F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle and Simon Sanchez High schools, located next to each another in Yigo, were secured while officials responded to a man who threatened staff at the high school's main gate.