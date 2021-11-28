GDOE to answer COVID-19 employee vaccination, testing concerns

The Guam Department of Education has been called to appear at a legislative roundtable hearing to answer questions regarding employee vaccination and weekly COVID-19 testing.

The hearing, scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, will include GDOE, Department of Public Health and Social Services, and the Department of Administration. Sen. Telena Nelson, who is the chairperson of the legislative committee on education, called for the meeting.

“It centers on the policies and procedures related to our employee vaccination processes at schools,” said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez. “We did get a request for information from Sen. Nelson, I guess who received some complaints from employees about processes, procedures being used to test at school sites. We are responding to those questions in writing and will submit them prior to the hearing and, of course, we plan to attend the hearing on Monday.”

Last Tuesday, during a Guam Education Board meeting, Fernandez reported that 94% of GDOE employees are fully vaccinated while 5% are submitting to weekly COVID-19 testing. GDOE has roughly 3,400 employees.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s executive order mandated executive branch employees to get vaccinated. Those who choose not to be vaccinated have the option to be tested weekly for COVID-19. Those who refuse to do either are not allowed to report to duty.

“We currently have only three employees who have elected not to vaccinate and not to test and who are currently on leave status without pay or on personal leave based on DOA guidance, otherwise the department is largely in compliance,” Fernandez said.

The DOA guidance indicates that noncompliance based on four inexcusable reasons will be handled through progressive disciplinary actions.

• First infraction will result in counseling or informal corrective action.

• Second infraction will result in a letter of warning.

• Third infraction will result in a letter of reprimand.

• Fourth infraction will result in adverse action and if approved a notice of proposed adverse action issued to the employee within 90 days.

The three employees were identified as teachers. GDOE teachers are classified as nine-month employees. These nine-month employees do not earn annual leave, instead they earn personal leave. Personal leave caps off at three days per school year.

Personal leave is front-loaded at the start of every school year and if there is a remaining balance teachers can elect to have it converted to sick leave, and if not, it is automatically paid out. Sick leave is for all full-time employees - teachers and nonteachers. All employees accumulate four hours of sick leave every pay period. Once sick leave is used up, so do the employees' options as leave sharing which is done throughout GovGuam agencies isn’t applicable.

The three employees have been on leave since late October after refusing to be vaccinated and tested. It’s been over a month, and by that calculation, their leave has more than likely run out.

Seven employees were granted exemptions to the mandate, according to Fernandez.

The exemptions are approved on either a medical or religious basis. DOA is the authority on medical exemptions while Public Health reviews and approves religious exemptions.

Of the seven exemptions, six were medical and one was religious.

Fernandez said the three teachers are not part of this group and will remain on leave until they comply with the mandate.

GDOE, DPHSS and DOA have been called to answer questions regarding personnel rules and regulations, vaccination requirements, standard operating procedures and weekly COVID-19 testing.