GDOE to close today's distribution of food early

The Guam Department of Education will be closing today's distribution of the Emergency Food Assistance Program food commodities a little earlier.

"We have been experiencing extremely heavy traffic at the TEFAP distribution site in Piti this morning," stated GDOE spokeswoman Isa Baza.

"TEFAP opened an hour early today to begin servicing the line that was building before 6 a.m. The Guam Police Department has been assisting with traffic control, but TEFAP will be ending before 10 a.m. today due to the number of commodities distributed this morning and also due to traffic concerns."

Baza noted that GDOE will be look into ways to alleviate traffic congestion next week.

Additionally, she noted that TEFAP and Grab-N-Go School Meals distribution are not operational on Monday due to the Memorial Day Holiday. TEFAP operation will resume again on Wednesday, May 27.

GDOE has 5,000 bags of commodities will be distributed and distribution will continue until all have been given out.

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the TEFAP program is an ongoing program throughout the year.

"As part of the federal relief effort, more commodities and produce are expected in the weeks and months ahead. We will continue to distribute as they become available in Guam," he said.