Public school students can still wear long sleeved shirts and pants to help prevent contact with mosquitoes that could be carrying the dengue virus.

The Guam Department of Education will continue to implement its modified uniform policy, and will no longer be returning to the regular uniform policy on March 3, according to a press release.

Earlier this week, the governor had declared the dengue outbreak was over. Following that, GDOE said it would return to the regular uniform policy at its schools.

"However, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) announced new sporadic cases of dengue in Guam on Tuesday, with the most recent case being confirmed yesterday," the GDOE press release stated.

According to the Department of Public Health and Social Services, Guam's count for dengue virus cases is now 24.

"In light of this recent announcement, the Superintendent of Education has decided that the GDOE will continue to implement the modified uniform policy until further notice," the GDOE press release stated.

The modified uniform policy allows students to wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts, officials stated. This uniform modification is allowed in order to help prevent mosquito bites and the spread of the dengue virus.

Parents who have any question about the modified uniform policy can call the school.