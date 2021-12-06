Assessing student learning loss and learning recovery is a complicated issue, Guam Department of Education officials said as GDOE only has three data points to gauge student proficiency and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on education.

"We've been asked to have a comprehensive discussion about learning loss and learning recovery," said Superintendent Jon Fernandez. "We'll be able to present to the Guam Education Board. We'll talk about ASPER (Annual State of Public Education Report), talk about our ongoing efforts to determine and assess learning loss, and some of the strategies that are put forward by the department and community partners."

While GDOE will present a comprehensive report to the board this week, Deputy Superintendent Joseph Sanchez gave some insight into how the School Year 2020-2021 ASPER factors into the discussion.

"Most data people will tell you they are very concerned with jumping the gun when you just have one or two pieces of data ... even if it was higher than expected or lower than expected it really doesn't matter, because it's really just one piece of data," Sanchez said in reference to the assessment.

Last school year, GDOE used the ACT Aspire summative assessment tool to test student proficiency in math, language arts, science and English.

Data from the test results were included in the ASPER.

"The percentage of students who tested in SY20-21 in the District Wide Assessment ranged from 20% to 42%, the results for English and Reading remained at relatively the same percentage levels in SY20-21 compared with SY17-18 and SY18-19. (Testing was not done in SY19-20). However, the Math proficiency levels plummeted across all grade levels tested," Fernandez wrote in the report.

The data, however, is not a reflection of GDOE's entire student population.

"We also have to keep in mind, as far as the sample of students in the department, it's a very selective sample," Sanchez said. "It was only given to students on campus, so it's really just students who elected to go to face-to-face schooling."

Right now, the aggregate data is not comparable with SY18-19, and as Fernandez noted, testing was not done in SY19-20. But the data can still be useful in gauging student learning loss and recovery needs.

GDOE plans to disaggregate the students who took the test last school year and compare the data to the tests scores of those same students in SY18-19.

The department will also present board members with data compiled through interim assessments of students. This data reflects GDOE's student population of approximately 26,600.

"Interim assessments are not included in the ASPER because of when they are taken. The last day to take the interim assessments was Nov. 30. Right now we are pulling the data from the schools, comparing those charts," Sanchez said.

The interim assessment data provides GDOE a closer comparison by using the same group of students and comparing that group to data compiled two years ago.

GDOE officials stated in November that preliminary data showed a larger percentage of students in need of multiple supports. The need for student interventions doubled, with about 20% to 25% of students failing at least one class.

A detailed report of the findings will be presented at a GEB work session on Tuesday afternoon.

The work session will be streamed live on GDOE's Facebook page.

The interim assessments along with student grades provide teachers with the information to adapt learning to the learner and get students on track.

"We also have a data sheet regarding grades," Sanchez said. "Grades as a measure of student achievement is also one indicator that we are looking at."

Sanchez estimated that failure rates have doubled in certain areas, using the data sheets to make that deduction.

With these three data points, GDOE officials believe they will be able to provide a clearer picture of student learning loss, "comparing how students did prior to COVID versus how they are doing now."

"Teachers have really been looking at their classroom data over the last few weeks and months, meeting on a regular basis," said Sanchez.

He said there will be a number of sessions for teachers to meet with their colleagues to discuss classroom-based data to allow adjustments and interventions at schools.

"Schools have been doing a really good job looking at this information and making sure it has an impact to the instruction that's taking place at the schools on a regular basis.

Fernandez said the input from teachers will aid in developing a full picture of students' progress.

"Our teachers will have more up-to-date opportunities to access students in their classes versus the smaller sampling that we have for participation in the summative assessment that we had last school year," Fernandez said.