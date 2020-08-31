The Guam Department of Education is working to distribute about 8,000 computers to students and families throughout the island.

"With the continued delay of face-to-face classes due to the health situation on Guam and the continued stay-at-home order, GDOE is working diligently to expand and improve its distance learning strategy," the department stated in a release.

The computers will be deployed to students who would like to enroll in online home learning but may lack the equipment to do so. More information will be provided at a later date, the release stated.

But for now, schools will continue hard copy learning distribution, which Superintendent Jon Fernandez confirmed to The Guam Daily Post last week.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services gave its approval Wednesday for Guam DOE to resume the distribution of hard copy learning materials, which was temporarily suspended following tighter restrictions ordered by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Aug. 21. A subsequent order by the governor has lifted some restrictions, but schools remain closed.

Each school will determine its schedule and notify parents this week, the department stated. Guam DOE also reminded parents that schools are closed to the public "outside of the designated distribution dates and times."

"Our goal is to expand and improve our distance learning options so that our students can continue to learn safely at home," Fernandez stated in the release.

"As we continue to implement safety measures at our schools to protect the safety of both our students and our employees, we will continue our work of supporting our families as best we can."