Guam Department of Education middle schools are distributing hard copy packets of lessons for students who do not have reliable or consistent internet access.

GDOE classes were canceled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These packets contain information and resources along with weekly lessons and activities.

Due to limited staffing and availability of resources, each school has a specific distribution schedule. Families are asked to review the schedule below and to wear a mask when entering GDOE campuses to pick up Grab & Learn materials.

• Agueda Johnston: April 17-May 1: 9-11 a.m.: Packets not picked up during these dates will be available at the Ordot-Chalan Pago Mayor’s Office.

• Astumbo: April 20-24; 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

• F.B. Leon Guerrero: Monday-Friday; 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 1-1:30 p.m.

• Inarajan: Will send packet distribution information in the coming days.

• Jose Rios: Every Friday at Jose Rios Middle School; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Enrichment packest are also available for pick-up at the Hagåtña, Agana Heights, Asan-Maina, Tamuning and Mongmong-Toto-Maite mayors' offices.

• Luis P. Untalan: April 21; noon-3 p.m.

• Oceanview: April 23; 9 a.m.-noon

• Vicente S.A. Benavente: April 20, 27 and May 4 from 10 a.m. to noon. General learning packets will be available upon request. Parents who have made arrangements with teachers for specific printed learning activities may pick them up on those designated dates as well.

GDOE continues to offer online learning resources at the GDOE Home Learning website.