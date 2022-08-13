GDOE to hire 29 new teachers

There are still more than 80 vacant teacher positions in the island’s public school system, according to the Guam Department of Education.

Forty-four elementary, 32 secondary, and six special education teaching positions remain unfilled, as of Aug. 5.

Although the numbers seem high and, with a new school year in progress as of Aug. 10, education officials say the number of empty positions is improving.

“Our teacher vacancies are going down,” said Joe Sanchez, GDOE deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction. “There are actually less than a hundred, really a lot less than a regular school year. Schools have a plan in place to have those classes covered.”

GDOE’s average teacher shortage each school year is a little over 100, according to Sanchez.

The department is addressing the lack of teachers, Sanchez said.

Hiring

There could be 29 new classroom instructors soon as recruitment is ongoing at a school level, interim GDOE public information officer Michelle Franquez told The Guam Daily Post.

“Our school admin are doing their best to ensure they fill the vacancies for our teachers as well as other staff positions that are available,” said Franquez. “If we consider our referrals and process and the recommendations that are being made for elementary, we’re down to 27, 20 positions for secondary. So our numbers are slowly but surely decreasing as we continue to process these teachers and our number for our teacher vacancies slowly diminishing.”

Operation Guardian II

GDOE also has initiated Operation Guardian II to address the shortage of teachers within the public school system.

The plan deploys central office staff members to assist schools that need supervision assistance, Franquez noted.

“Executing Operation Guardian II will do this for six weeks to assist and support our school teams in supervising our students,” she said. “(Central office) work will still be done, and what we did is we had a survey go around to our different divisions and so they get deployed in three-hour breaks or all day, depending on what fits the need of the employees, so that work at GDOE central office is getting done."

There are no plans now to hire educators from off island, Franquez said.

“Currently, the GDOE is not recruiting for off-island candidates; however, it is something that we are considering in the future,” she said.

But even if GDOE planned to hire off-island instructors, it would be a challenge for the department to do so because there are 250,000 educators needed nationwide, according to Reuters.

Interested?

People interested in joining GDOE's team can visit the department website at gdoe.net for more information.