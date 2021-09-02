The Guam Department of Education is hosting an online community input session on Saturday, Sept. 4, the department stated in a press release.

During the meeting, which will begin at 9 a.m., GDOE leaders will share a presentation that addresses the services and supports for students with disabilities. Parents, guardians, and community members are invited to listen to the presentation as well as share their questions and ideas.

Here is the meeting ID for the Zoom session: https://zoom.us/j/95559512056.

The Zoom session also will be livestreamed on the GDOE Facebook page.

Participants who may need special accommodations (e.g., translator, close caption, etc.), may call 300-1322 or send an email request to sped@gdoe.net or info@gdoe.net. Please submit your request for accommodations no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.