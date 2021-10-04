GDOE to host student forums in the weeks ahead

The Guam Department of Education has held forums to speak with teachers and parents in the months leading up to the new school year and as adjustments to education were made in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the weeks ahead, GDOE plans to carve out time to meet with students.

"We do plan to have online forums in the next two weeks to see how the students are taking it," said GDOE Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez.

To mitigate the disruption in learning, the forums will start with those students in the online learning model. Unlike those in face-to-face instruction, the online students haven't had to switch learning models depending on government executive orders.

Just this past week, GDOE welcomed face-to-face students back to the classroom in two cohorts, or groups, this week. The new school year had started on Aug. 12, but two weeks later, the governor shut down in-person learning after the number of COVID-19 cases on island surged.

With the recent resumption of in-person instruction, hosting a forum would be disruptive for students readjusting to the classroom setting.

"As you know if they're online, it's so much easier to visit their class and log in at a certain time and meet with the students for 30 to 40 minutes. It doesn't really infringe on their time as it would if we did it in person," Sanchez said. "They have to get up, go to the library; logistically it takes so much time. But when you do it online, it's so quick."

GDOE hopes the student forums will provide insight into the students' perspective on education amid the pandemic.

The department wants to know how students are adjusting to the new school year, the models of learning and the fluid pandemic situation.

Sanchez said the input will be summarized and shared with school administrators and teachers to provide guidance and ideas for school improvement.

The input will be used to help design and develop professional development modules and training for administrators, teachers and staff.

Lastly, students' feedback will be considered as they update the state strategic plan and work on grant projects.