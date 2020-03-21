GDOE to launch free meals program Monday

Island schoolchildren who are 18 years or younger will be eligible to receive free school meals beginning Monday, according to the Guam Department of Education. The program is limited to one meal per child and will offer only lunch on a first-come, first-served basis.

The "Grab-N-Go” school meal distribution will remain operational through the remainder of the governmentwide school closure due to COVID-19.

The “Grab-N-Go” school meal program will be operational beginning Monday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will continue distribution at 11 sites with a drive-thru operation, weekdays from Monday through Friday, except on holidays and during spring break from April 6-10.

The “Grab-N-Go” school meal program will be available at the following 11 sites:

North:

• Astumbo Elementary School

• F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School

• Wettengel Elementary School

Central:

• Agana Heights Elementary School

• B.P. Carbullido Elementary School

• George Washington High School

• John F. Kennedy High School

• Jose Rios Middle School

South:

• Inarajan Elementary School

• M.U. Lujan Elementary School

• Southern High School

According to GDOE, the school meal program is aimed to ensure school students continue to receive nutritious meals daily and help alleviate the stress of students and families.

The program is possible through a waiver GDOE was able to obtain from the United States Department of Agriculture.

GDOE personnel and Sodexo, the cafeteria vendor for the public schools, will be distributing the meals.

Drivers are urged to remain in their vehicles and follow instructions to facilitate a smooth and safe distribution process.