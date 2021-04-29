The Class of 2021 from Guam Department of Education schools will turn their tassels in a “Grad and Go” ceremony despite a change in guidance from the Department of Public Health Social Services.

“Since January of this year, high school administrators have planned the “Grad & Go” events for their respective schools. Every year, each GDOE high school averages over 300 graduates which will severely limit the amount of staff, security and guests allotted into an indoor event,” said GDOE Spokesperson Michelle Franquez.

Grad and Go schedules and guidelines are forthcoming, Franquez said.

Although GDOE will not make changes to its graduation ceremonies, all other K-12 schools and institutions of higher education can opt for a traditional graduation ceremony.

Guidance issued Tuesday evening by DPHSS reverses the directive that did away with traditional graduation ceremonies and mandated all schools to hold Grad and Go ceremonies.

The reversal in the guidance came after some private schools expressed a desire to host traditional graduation ceremonies.

The DPHSS Guidance Memo 2021-14 now allows for the option of graduation ceremonies to be held indoors or outdoors, with the approval of DHPSS.

“All schools and (institutions) who would like to have an indoor or outdoor graduation ceremony must develop and submit a detailed COVID-19 mitigation plan to DHPSS at least 14 days prior to the scheduled graduation ceremony,” stated the public health guidance.

Public Health recognized that the school year is nearing its end, and some schools may be holding graduation ceremonies sooner than the 14 day timeline. These schools are advised to contact the DPHSS Environmental Health Division immediately.

Failure to comply could result in penalties and fines.

The guidance limits graduation ceremonies to 50% of the venue’s capacity while adhering to the 6-foot social distancing rule indoors.

Outdoor ceremonies' capacities are limited to maintaining the 6-foot social distancing rule between attendees in the outdoor area.

The guidance limits attendees to school faculty and staff, and no more than four guests per graduate provided the venue can accommodate that capacity and physical distancing.

Public Health requires the preregistration of all attendees with the respective schools to attend the event; attendees must also wear face masks.

School graduates will be allowed to walk the aisle 3-feet apart from one another. College graduates must maintain a 6-foot distance from each other.

Schools must also ensure that high-touch areas and toilet facilities are properly staffed to service, clean and disinfect prior to, during, and after the event.