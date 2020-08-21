GDOE to nearly 4,000 employees: Stay home

The Guam Department of Education's nearly 4,000 employees have been informed they need to stay home beginning today.

And this means the distribution of lesson packets for students who don't have an internet connection or have opted for paper lessons will also be on hold following the governor's executive order for tighter regulations on public movement in light of the rising cases of COVID-19.

Nine GDOE staffers recently tested positive for COVID-19. Two of them were confirmed to have COVID-19 on Thursday, one at Simon Sanchez High School and another at John F. Kennedy High School.

"While (the governor's) executive order is in place, all Guam Department of Education hard copy packet distributions for schools will be temporarily suspended," GDOE stated in a press release.

Parents will continue to be able to reach schools via email, and teachers will be reaching out to families to continue lessons remotely, the department stated.

Parents are asked to stand by for further communication from schools, according to the GDOE statement.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced Thursday that effective noon today, all businesses will close except grocery stores, health care operations, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, hardware stores, and those operations critical to health, shelter, and the preservation of life.

"GDOE employees will telework effective immediately and should not physically report to work beginning Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 through the end date of the executive order," the GDOE statement adds.

"GDOE is moving to telework to ensure the safety of all employees as a result of the sharp increase in positive cases in the community."

All GDOE payroll checks will be mailed, according to the department.

Employees are urged to contact their immediate supervisors for further guidance.

There are approximately 4,000 employees with GDOE, including teachers, librarians, counselors and other support staff.