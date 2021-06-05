Incentives for being vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19 will soon be offered specifically to Guam Department of Education employees and students, in hope of reaching the agency's goal before the end of summer.

On Friday, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced that island residents would be offered a chance to win prizes for getting vaccinated.

That same day, GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said that GDOE also is looking at offering incentives at the district level.

“We are also brainstorming to see what we can do in particular for DOE employees, as well as for our students. So as we develop those incentives, those are things that we hope will keep vaccinations voluntary, but will encourage our employees, students who are eligible, and their parents to take advantage of the vaccines,” Fernandez said.

GDOE reported that, as of May 31, 66% of its employees have been vaccinated.

“Part of what we want to emphasize over the summer is that we are getting closer to meeting our goal for vaccination for school employees. Right now we are just over 2,200 employees at the schools who have been fully vaccinated,” Fernandez said.

Nearly 40% of the island’s youth in the 16 to 19 age group have been vaccinated.

“Again, this is across the island, whether you’re public school, private school, we are just getting the overall numbers, but we are close to 40% of that age group being fully vaccinated,” Fernandez said.

While the department reports being halfway to its target goal for this age group, Fernandez said vaccination rates in the 12 to 15 age group are lower. The vaccinations opened three weeks ago, he said.

“Last week we were seeing about 15% of the 12- to 15-year-olds have gotten their first dose, but, of course, on the second dose there aren’t any indicators yet of second dose at this point,” Fernandez said.

GDOE said it would be updated on the vaccination rates and in the upcoming weeks it will be tracking progress carefully to see how it can reach the target vaccination rate.

GDOE’s goal is to reach 80% vaccination in each group before next school year begins.

“So that when we start next school year we can have that extra level of protection in place for our students and again our employees,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez said vaccination was critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the school setting.

On June 3, the Joint Information Center reported two F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School students and one John F. Kennedy High School student tested positive. GDOE confirmed the cases a day prior, and the students were placed in quarantine or isolation until clearance from the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services.

So far the education department has been successful in monitoring, working with Public Health in contact tracing, cleaning the schools and sanitizing the schools as necessary, Fernandez said, adding that GDOE has not seen any indication of spread happening at the schools.

“When we do get a report of a positive case, it’s most likely coming from the home or in the community. That continues to be the case as we have seen over the past 12 to 18 months,” said Fernandez.