GDOE to open 8 after-school learning centers next week

The Guam Department of Education has announced the opening of eight community learning centers beginning Feb. 9.

The centers, which are public schools, are open to all public and private school students and are part of efforts by the department to broaden technology access for students during the pandemic.

The sites will be open from 3:30 to 7 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.

The sites are:

Astumbo Elementary School; (671) 635-4363

C.L. Taitano Elementary School; (671) 472-4245/300-4643/4/5

J.Q. San Miguel Elementary School; (671) 477-9370

Machananao Elementary School; (671) 635- 4381

Capt. H.B. Price Elementary School; (671) 734-2159

Talofofo Elementary School; (671) 789-1171

Upi Elementary School; (671) 633-1382

George Washington High School; (671) 734-2911/300-3090/1

"These CLCs will provide students after-school accommodations to support distance learning by offering students access to site facilities and equipment as well as access to the internet for educational purposes," a GDOE release stated.

Campus upgrades for these schools were funded through the federal Education Stabilization Fund.

"We are looking forward to making Community Learning Centers available throughout the island,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez stated in the release.

"Our vision is to have a network of schools that can offer after-school opportunities as well as access to technology for students who need that support. This is critical for us as we continue to address the current pandemic, but it also holds promise as a strategy that will enable schools to be important resource hubs in our villages long after the pandemic has passed," he added.

Families may register students for services at the learning center site or pre-register online at http://tinyurl.com/aaumg7ez. More communing learning sites are scheduled to open later in the school year.