GDOE to open application process for student laptops

The application process for the Guam Department of Education laptop distribution for secondary students is expected to launch at the end of next week, GDOE stated in a press release.

All schools are currently identifying laptops available within the department's inventory, with roughly 8,000 expected to be distributed to middle school and high school students in need.

“We are excited to launch our plans to distribute technology to our students and families in need,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said. “While we had originally planned to roll out technology to students over the course of several months, we accelerated that timeline based on our shift to full home learning and the needs of our students and families.”

Aimed at closing the gap and fulfilling a need for its online learners, the department is opening the process to all families of students who are interested in receiving laptops to facilitate distance learning.

Applications will be granted based on "whether or not the student currently has access to a computer at home, access to the internet, and whether a student is currently engaged with their classes. Once selected, students will need to comply with school requirements and fill out all necessary forms," the release stated.

Understanding that 8,000 laptops may not be enough, another 10,000 are being purchased through the Educational Stabilization Fund and are expected to arrive in December.

Deputy Superintendent Joe Sanchez reiterated the school system's commitment to closing the gap for its students and providing them with the resources needed to succeed.

“Our schools have been working tirelessly to inventory available resources so that we can get this equipment to our students as quickly as possible,” Sanchez said. “We hope that providing these additional resources will help our students and families to better adjust to the new models of learning.”

Currently, the department has two of its three modes of learning active due to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1. Parents have been allowed to shift MOLs based on individual family need. The three modes – online, hard copy and face to face – are aimed at mitigating conditions at the school under COVID-19 and instill trust in GDOE families that education will continue for all its learners, However, due to PCOR1, all face-to-face learners were shifted to one of the other two modes depending on their individual needs.

However, the release stated, all current MOLs will remain in place and the process of shifting to the hard-copy model of learning will no longer be permitted.

"Any requests to shift models of learning will now be made on a case-by-case basis," the release stated.